Where is Sam Renick Now?

NBC News’ ‘Dateline: Venom’ brings the viewers the story behind the brutal murder of Ben Renick. In June 2017, the businessman was found dead at his snake breeding facility by his wife, Lynlee Renick. Ben’s brother, Sam, was one of the first persons she called, but what he didn’t know at the time was that Lynlee Renick is Ben’s killer. In the end, the authorities learned of an evil plot to murder Ben, leaving Sam devastated in the aftermath. Sam was interviewed on the show and shared his experiences from back then. So, let’s find out more about him then, shall we?

Who is Sam Renick?

Sam and Ben Renick were born to Frank James and Charlene Marie Renick. They lived on a farm near New Florence, Missouri, for most of their lives. Frank owned a pet care store and provided a stable upbringing for the family at the time. However, in 2012, he was arrested on mail fraud charges, with the authorities alleging he lied to and scammed his investors. In June of the same year, Frank died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and the death was ruled a suicide.

Soon after, Ben began his reptile breeding business that took off. On June 8, 2017, Sam got a call from Lynlee sometime in the evening after the latter found Ben dead at the facility in New Florence. After checking if he was alive, Lynlee called 911 and reported the murder. But the investigation didn’t get very far until Lynlee was arrested in January 2020 along with her ex-boyfriend, Michael Humphrey. The authorities learned from another ex-boyfriend of Lynlee that she was involved with the murder.

Initially, Lynlee had tried to misdirect the authorities by claiming that Sam was responsible for Ben’s murder. During her trial in 2021, Lynlee admitted to lying to the police over six times and said it was an attempt to steer them clear from the actual murderers. While in court, Lynlee made a tearful apology to Sam, who sat in the gallery. He later said in court, “Lynlee covered up her actions for years, and she told countless lies to protect herself and to deceive others about her involvement in this case. Lynlee Renick is a murderer, and she will always be a murderer.”

Where is Sam Renick Now?

Sam Renick appreciated the judge’s work in this case and said many were hurt in the aftermath of the murder. He added, “There are a lot of victims in this case. The web of devastation travels far. Thank you for this opportunity, and may Benjamin Renick rest in peace.” Sam lives in Wentzville, Missouri, with his wife, Alexandria, and their young daughter. He works as a trader for a company that produces food and had previously worked as a production supervisor in the same industry.

Read More: Where Are Lynlee Renick’s Kids Now?