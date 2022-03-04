Lynlee Renick’s murder conviction in December 2021 was the culmination of a lengthy investigation that saw the police uncover multiple people’s involvement. She was eventually sent to jail for the murder of her husband, Ben Renick, in June 2017 with the help of an ex-boyfriend, Michael Humphrey. NBC News’ ‘Dateline: Venom’ chronicles the story behind Ben Renick’s brutal murder and what led to the arrests. However, this meant that Lynlee’s children were left without a parent for a long time. So, let’s find out what happened to the kids then, shall we?

Who Are Lynlee Renick’s Kids?

Lynlee Renick had a son, Matthew Alyn, from a previous relationship and a daughter, Emilia Marie, with Ben. The couple had married in April 2014 and lived in Missouri. At the time, Ben was a successful snake breeder and dealt in exotic snakes while Lynlee ran her own spa apart from being involved in Ben’s business. Young Matthew and Emilia seemed to have everything going for them until a cruel twist of fate led to Ben’s murder in 2017.

In a shocking revelation, the children would find out later that their mother, Lynlee Renick, was responsible for Ben’s death. Ben, who treated Matthew like his own son, was shot eight times by Lynlee at his breeding facility. The authorities believed that she killed Ben because he would take away the kids from her in case of a divorce. Not just that, Lynlee was the sole beneficiary of his $1 million life insurance policy.

At the time, Lynlee enlisted the help of her ex-boyfriend, Michael Humphrey, and an employee at the spa, Ashley Shaw, to carry out the murder. Lynlee and Michael drove down to Ben’s facility in New Florence, Missouri, where she shot her husband dead. In December 2021, testimony from Ashley and Michael helped convict Lynlee of second-degree murder. During sentencing, Lynlee’s sister, April Peak, said that the kids hadn’t visited their mother in prison, only talking to her over video calls.

Where Are Lynlee Renick’s Kids Now?

April Peek also stated that the two kids were having trouble accepting what happened and still loved their mother. At the time of Lynlee’s sentencing, Matthew was 13, and Emilia was 10. April was appointed the legal guardian of the two kids after Lynlee’s arrest and asked the jury for some mercy while sentencing her for the children’s sake. From what we can tell, April lives in Jefferson City, Missouri, with her family and Lynlee’s two oldest children.

It was reported that Lynlee also had a child with Brandon Blackwell after Ben died. Brandon was the one who told police that Lynlee had confessed to Ben’s murder. However, the child’s whereabouts are not public knowledge, with the last known location being Missouri. After Ben’s death, Matthew and Emilia received close to half a million dollars each because of a life insurance policy. The money was placed in the care of a trust, with the children getting access once they turned 18.

