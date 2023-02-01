Where Are Bake Off’s Michael Coggan and Andrew Minto Now?

‘The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals,’ AKA ‘Bake Off: The Professionals,’ is a baking series that never fails to leave the viewers wanting more. ‘The Great British Baking Show’ spinoff is known to promote some of the most talented professional bakers within the United Kingdom. Given the skills showcased by all participants, the groups who do end up winning the competition easily end up gaining much love and respect from the public. In the first season of the British show that aired on Netflix, the winners were none other than Michael Coggan and Andrew Minto. The members of the Gin & Bake team have amassed many fans who are eager to know about their current whereabouts. Worry not, because we are here to tell you what we know about the same!

Where is Michael Coggan Now?

Having previously participated in the third iteration of ‘Bake Off: The Professionals,’ Michael Coggan was determined to prove his talents to the judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden. During his winning run, he was accompanied by Andrew Minto, whom he had only known for about a year, thanks to both of them being employees of Gin & Bake in Cardiff, UK. As it turns out, Michael had started working for this particular establishment as a Head Pastry Chef in July 2020.

Having started working as a Commis Chef for Hilton Hotels in September 2008, Michael has been part of 6 different businesses as of writing. Before being a part of Gin & Bake, Michael had been working at The St David’s Hotel as Head Pastry Chef since November 2016. In fact, during his first appearance in ‘Bake Off: The Professionals,’ Michael was still an employee of the establishment. However, he had to leave in August 2020, the reason for which, according to the reality TV cook, was Covid-19.

Presently, Michael is working as the Head Pastry Chef for Pettigrew Bakeries. He started this job in May 2021 and, as of writing, seems to be thriving in his current position. Based in UK’s Greater Cardiff Area, the culinary expert is also known to educate others regarding the fine art of baking. We also have some delicious news for those who could not help but be impressed by the visual appeal of Michael’s desserts. The reality TV star often shares some of the finest sweet dishes created by him on his social media, which you can check out yourself.

Where is Andrew Minto Now?

Despite being his first reality TV appearance, Andrew Minto quickly gained much love from the public as she soldiered on through the competition. That is not to say that his journey was all smooth, as there were two separate occasions where the reality TV star was convinced that he would be evicted alongside Michael Coggan. Fortunately for the duo and their admirers, the two ended up making it all the way to the finals and became winners.

As of writing, Andrew works as the Head Pastry Chef of Gin & Bake. Additionally, he holds the same position for Coffi Co, a multi-branch food establishment located in different places across the Welsh region of the UK. The baker is also the Creator of Minto’s Pâtisserie, which provides a variety of sweet treats created by Andrew himself. In fact, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2023, Minto’s Pâtisserie joined hands with Filthy Batch, a personal care brand. Thanks to this collaboration and the wonders of the internet, one can order desserts created by Andrew and get them delivered to their doorsteps.

Recently, Andrew announced his first-ever participation in a farmer’s market on February 4, 2023. the reality star went on to share that he would set up shop in Pontcanna Market, 183A Kings Road, Cardiff, from 10 in the morning to 2 in the evening. Given his promise of cakes, patisserie, chocolate, and several other baked goods, it is no wonder that the news was received positively by his admirers. A proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, the chef is based in the Greater Cardiff Area and is always eager to show off his creations on social media.

Read More: Where is The Great British Baking Show The Professionals Filmed?