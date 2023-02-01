Where is The Great British Baking Show The Professionals Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals’ (also titled ‘Bake Off: The Professionals’) is a British baking competition series that pits together various professional pastry chefs who go head to head against one another in a series of baking challenges. They come from some of the top hotels, restaurants, and businesses from all around the United Kingdom.

The professional chefs compete in the competition to earn the label of being the finest pastry chef in the country by crafting some extraordinary desserts, in terms of their appearances, textures, and most importantly, flavors. While the delicious-looking desserts keep the audience drooling through each episode, the indoor location where the chefs bake makes one scratch their head to know about the filming sites of ‘The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals Filming Locations

‘The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals’ is filmed in England, particularly in Nottinghamshire and East Sussex. The principal photography for the sixth season of the baking show seemingly took place in late 2022. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific sites where the pastry chefs get to baking!

Nottinghamshire, England

For the first few seasons, the filming unit of ‘The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals’ used to set up camp in Nottinghamshire, a landlocked county in England’s East Midlands region. To be specific, they utilized the premise of the historic Welbeck Abbey located in the heart of Sherwood Forest. Established as a monastery back in the 12th century, the estate is a Grade I listed building. It is also one of the four contagious ducal estates in North Nottinghamshire.

East Sussex, England

In 2021, the production team of ‘The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals’ moved to East Sussex, a ceremonial and non-metropolitan county situated in South East England, to lens the baking series. In particular, Firle Place at Lewes BN8 6LP, near Brighton, serves as the primary filming site for the Netflix show. However, the kitchen where the professional contestants work is a set that the crew members create from scratch in the converted stables at the manor house. First built in the late 15th century, the country house has gone through several changes over the centuries.

Read More: Where is The Great British Baking Show Filmed?