8 Shows Like The Great British Baking Show You Must See

‘The Great British Baking Show,’ AKA ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ is a British baking show that provides amateur chefs the chance to show the world what they can do in the kitchen. In each episode, the participants must partake in three challenges and provide their expertise on the chosen theme of the week. While an excellent performance might help the competitors claim the title of Star Baker, any misstep may also lead to their elimination.

Since its inception in 2010, the show has become highly popular thanks to its calm and soothing aura. The skills showcased by the chefs are nothing short of breathtaking and helped the series gain even more attention. In fact, the show has its dedicated holiday-themed spinoff called ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.’ It was also adapted in the USA not once but twice. If you have just finished binging the cooking show and are eager to enjoy something else in the genre, these 8 competitions might be what you need. You can watch most of these shows similar to The Great British Baking Show’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Baking Impossible (2021-)

Hosted by Justin Willman, Netflix’s ‘Baking Impossible’ combines baking and engineering to present viewers with jaw-dropping creations. The show welcomes various bakers and engineers and teams them up in pairs for the entire season. Working with strangers, the participating teams must complete a challenge every week in order to retain their position on the show. The creativity and expertise shown by the participants are sure to make the fans of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ happy.

7. Zumbo’s Just Desserts (2016-)

Moving all the way to the Southern Hemisphere, we have Netflix’s ‘Zumbo’s Just Desserts,’ an Australian baking series that provides aspiring bakers in the country to impress Adriano Zumbo, a celebrated patissier. The talented Rachel Khoo also acts as a host alongside Zumbo as they test the skills of the participants. Over the course of the season, participants are eliminated one by one until the judges choose the ultimate winner. Just like ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ the Australian series allows amateur cooks to compete against each other and prove just how passionate they are about the art of baking.

6. Worst Bakers in America (2016-)

While it is always a delight to watch talented bakers make phenomenal dishes, it is equally captivating to watch some of the worst in the field make a disaster out of a cake. Watching the participants of Food Network’s ‘Worst Bakers in America‘ will either make you feel better about your existing skills or, in rare cases, feel a sense of kinship. Chefs Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale are determined to take the task of helping the self-proclaimed worst bakers and improve their skills as much as possible. Fans of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ might not see the visually stunning masterpieces they are used to from the British show, but they are sure to remain entertained as the competitors try to become the best from the worst.

5. Nailed It! (2018-)

If you feel that process of baking is a calming one, Netflix’s ‘Nailed It!‘ might just change your perception. In each episode of the show, three people are asked to take part in two different challenges in order to show how talented they are at baking. However, our bakers are not exactly the best in the field, and the daunting tasks are enough to throw them into a frenzy. With $10,000 on the line, only one baker will emerge victorious, while the rest will return empty-handed. ‘Nailed It!’ follows a structure similar to ‘The Great British Baking Show’ and it is only the skill level of the participants that sets the shows apart. To those looking forward to a little bit of comedy and a ton of disaster in their baking, we highly recommend the Netflix show.

4. Baking It (2021-)

Peacock’s ‘Baking It’ welcomes multiple duos of bakers to participate in a series of challenges. The competing teams must complete several themed challenges in order to avoid elimination and claim the title of season winner. The show’s first season was hosted by the comedic duo of Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg. However, Samberg was replaced by Amy Poehler in season 2. Just like our favorite British baking show, ‘Baking It’ has a different theme each week in order to maintain a sense of freshness. For those who especially liked the amazing baking skills showcased in ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ the Peacock series is sure to keep you entertained.

3. Baketopia (2021)

If you enjoyed the series of challenges that the participating bakers have to go through in each episode of ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ then you might enjoy watching ‘Baketopia.’ Hosted by popular YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, the show welcomes a new trio of participants in each episode who have to go through two baking challenges. The winner of the first challenge wins $1,000 and the Gold Rolling Pin Pin. The bakers then move on to the second task in order to claim victory and get the grand prize of $10,000, along with the Baketrophia.

2. Sugar Rush (2018-2020)

Netflix’s ‘Sugar Rush‘ welcomes four teams consisting of two professional chefs in each episode to compete for $10,000. The participants must go through three different rounds in order to showcase just how skilled they are in the kitchen. After tasting some delicious cupcakes, mouthwatering confections, and showstopping cakes, judges Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo, along with a third guest judge, must choose the ultimate winner. The format of the show is quite similar to ‘The Great British Baking Show’ with its three tired episodes, though the former welcomes different reams in each episode. Given the similarities between the two shows, we are sure that the admirers of the British show will enjoy ‘Sugar Rush.’

1. Best Baker in America (2017-)

The biggest draw of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ is the skills of participants and how they are considered some of the best in the country. If you are looking for these elements in your baking series, then ‘Best Baker in America’ might be just what you need. The Food Network show welcomes 8 professional and home bakers to participate in a series of challenges throughout the season to ultimately claim the prize of $25,000.

In each episode, competitors must go through a Skills Challenge and a Master Challenge in order to secure their place in the competition. The two tasks are based on the theme of the episode and have a winner each. In the season finale, the top three bakers must impress the judges in order to become the winner. As mentioned before, ‘Best Baker in America’ is quite similar to the British baking series and has all the elements that you enjoy in ‘The Great British Baking Show.’

