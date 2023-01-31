Where Are Brandon and Dylan Lee Now?

Thanks to the Ryan White directorial Netflix documentary, ‘Pamela: A Love Story,’ the public’s interest in Pamela Anderson and her loved ones has been quite high in recent times. Needless to say, people are eager to know about Brandon and Dylan Lee, the sons of the ‘Baywatch’ star with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. Given just how captivated people have been with the lives of their parents, especially during their time as a married couple, the public is curious about how the two celebrity kids are doing these days. If you are in the same boat, worry not because here are the answers you need.

Where is Brandon Lee Now?

Born on June 5, 1996, Brandon Thomas Lee is the oldest son of Pamela and Tommy. He was welcomed into the world shortly after the first anniversary of his parents’ whirlwind marriage. For the celebrity couple, Brandon was certainly a blessing, especially since they had previously lost a child to miscarriage. However, even before his second birthday, Brandon saw his parents getting divorced and his father being sentenced to six months of jail on the count of spousal abuse.

At a very young age, Brandon was scouted as a model when he attended a meeting with his mother. An employee of Next Mаnаgement saw the teenager and promptly inquired if he was modeling and had any representation regarding the same. This started Brandon’s career within the entertainment industry, even though the rock star’s son had never expected to be working as a model or an actor. Over the years, he has been a part of many beloved projects like ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,’ and ‘Cosmic Sin.’

Bradon did make the news in early 2018 when his won father claimed that his son had hit him. The incident in question apparently happened after Tommy made a scathing comment against Pamela’s recollection of abuse during an interview with Piers Morgan. The Instagram post in which Tommy shared his injuries quickly went viral, and Brandon stated that he had been acting in self-defense. Initially, the Mötley Crüe drummer was planning on filing charges, but that does not seem to have panned out. The father-son-duo engaged in a long social media battle until they seemingly reconciled later in the year.

As of writing, Brandon seems to enjoy life as an actor, producer, and model. He is also an avid investor with a passion for golf. His prominent presence in the Netflix documentary has made many curious about the talented model, given his firm opinions about his own life and that of his parents. He clearly detailed the struggles of growing up as a kid whose mother’s sex tape was public knowledge. Additionally, Brandon stated his belief that his parents should have taken the money for the tape, given the grief that it has gotten them over the years.

Presently, Brandon is happily dating Australian social media influencer, Lily Easton. In fact, the couple celebrated their anniversary in November 2022 and seem over the moon to be with each other. Moreover, his relationship with his father, Tommy, seems to have gotten much better, given that the two did attend a football together in September 2022(as seen in the Instagram post above).

Where is Dylan Lee Now?

Moving on to the second son of Pamela and Tommy, we have Dylan Jagger Lee, who was welcomed into this world on December 29, 1997. Shortly after his birth, his parents divorced, with the initial charges against his father also including child abuse. This particular charge was added since reports stated that Tommy had been attacking Pamela while she was holding Dylan. However, the final charges against Tommy only included spousal abuse.

In 2016, Dylan made his debut as a model Saint Laurent show and quickly became well-known in the field. Over the years, he has been affiliated with brands like Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss, etc. His work has also helped him be a part of publications like Interview, GQ Russia, and Vogue. As of writing, Dylan is part of EWG Management, which helps the son of the ‘Baywatch’ star in any way possible.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Dylan is also active as a musician. Alongside Kyle Girard, he established the band known as Midnight Kids, which released its debut EP in 2020. However, in January 2021, it was announced that Dylan would no longer be a part of the musical ensemble. The younger Lee sibling does seem to have an amicable relationship with both of his parents and seems eager to make an impact on the world.

