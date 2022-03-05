As the title suggests, ‘The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties‘ (original: ‘L’Agence’) is a reality series where luxurious real estate is at the front and center at every step of the way. It’s essentially the French version of ‘Selling Sunset‘ but with a lot less drama, especially considering the fact that it follows the “ordinary” Kretz family with extraordinary aspirations. However, even though it makes the Netflix original wholesome, there is still (healthy) competition between brothers Martin and Valentin, so now, if you’re curious to find out more about them, we’ve got you covered.

Who Are Martin and Valentin Kretz?

While Martin Kretz is the eldest son of Olivier and Sandrine (the couple behind the independent brokerage Kretz & Partners), Valentin Kretz is the second out of the four brothers. With that said, it’s imperative to mention that even if the former joined the family business in 2010, whereas the latter came in around 2014, they are equal in terms of what they bring to the table. Yes, they have their individual strengths and specializations, yet they’re both undeniably innovative as well as driven — determined to take the enterprise to not just a national but also an international level.

Martin graduated with a Master’s degree in Management and Marketing from ESC Montpellier in 2011, before which he’d worked in Chile for about a year-and-a-half and then in Mexico for another year. He is thus perfectly fluent in Spanish, unlike his younger brother Valentin, who is also bilingual but in English. That’s largely because the Engineering, Mathematics, and Computer Science graduate has resided/worked in Stockholm, New York, Hong Kong, and Manilla (where he met his future wife, Charina). In short, the siblings have had the public exposure that allows them to work well with others in order to serve and expand their family agency.

Where Are Martin and Valentin Kretz Now?

Despite their personal as well as professional ups and downs over the past few years, Martin and Valentin continue to hold the position of Associate Directors at Kretz & Partners, a company that commenced in 2007. From what we can tell, since he appears utterly content just to be a part of the firm while also dabbling in theater, the former doesn’t regret not moving to Lisbon, Portugal (as implied in season 1). Martin is a proud son, brother, husband to designer Eve von Romberg, and father of their two children, Rosa and Marius — all of which play a role in his current contentment.

Coming to Valentin, although he hasn’t been able to expand his immediate family in the way he’d been hoping for with fashion designer wife Charina Sarte, he, too, seems happy. That’s because he not only has a healthy partner but also because they already share a beautiful son named Noah, who came into their lives in late 2017. Furthermore, considering his engineering background, along with his proclivity towards innovation, it’s no surprise that Valentin is even the Director of Technology at Skyness. As if that wasn’t enough, he additionally serves as the Business Development Manager of Charina’s brand.

