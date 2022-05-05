Where Are Michael Peterson’s Kids Now?

When Kathleen Peterson was found dead at the bottom of her Durham home stairs in the early hours of December 9, 2001, everything changed for the brood she shared with her then-husband. After all, as examined in ‘The Staircase,’ they were thrust into the limelight not just because of her brutal demise but also because the family’s patriarch immediately became the prime suspect. So now, if you wish to learn more about the individuals Michael Peterson once candidly referred to as his rocks throughout the legal proceedings, that is, his children, we’ve got the details for you.

Who Are Michael Peterson’s Kids?

Whether it be his biological sons, his adopted daughters, or his step-daughter, Michael Peterson’s sprawling yet tight-knit blended family was the one aspect he was always immensely proud of. It ostensibly did not matter to him that only two of these five were his own due to the sheer fact they were all kind, innocent beings he wished to provide for to the best of his abilities. Clayton “Clay” Peterson is his eldest, followed by Todd Peterson within a short while — both from his first marriage with Patricia Sue Peterson, which once made their domestic quartet an undeniably happy one.

Michael and Patty, along with their young boys, reportedly resided in Germany for quite a while around the 1980s, where they befriended their closeby neighbors, Elizabeth and George Ratliff. Therefore, after they both sadly passed away mere years apart, the couple chose to take in their two toddler daughters, Margaret Ratliff and Martha Ratliff, just to raise them as their own. Even their 1987 divorce thus did not shift their internal standing, especially as the girls relocated with their father to Durham, North Carolina, where Clay and Todd later joined them for good.

It was in this vibrant city Michael married Kathleen following eight years of live-in in 1997, leading to the official, joyous welcome of her biological daughter Caitlin Atwater into the clan as well. However, it’s imperative to mention that while she initially vehemently supported her step-father in her mother’s tragic demise, she quickly switched allegiance, unlike any other sibling. That’s to say, Clayton, Todd, Margaret, and Martha stood right beside Michael at every step of the way, going as far as to give public interviews in his defense as well as help in his trial preparation.

Where Are Michael Peterson’s Kids Now?

Despite Clayton’s troubled past, including a 4-year stint in federal prison for planting a bomb in a campus office as a 19-year-old freshman at Duke University, he has managed to build a good life for himself. Not only did he graduate as an honors student as well as a valedictorian from North Carolina State University upon his release, but he has also found his calling as a professional engineer. From what we can tell, Clayton has since settled down in Baltimore, Maryland, where he holds a stable job, has a happy family, and does his best to stay away from the public eye.

Coming to Todd, it appears as if he currently leads a quiet life in Tennessee, preferring simply to keep away from the limelight in an attempt to have relatively ordinary experiences. On the other hand, having tied the knot with her college sweetheart in her late twenties, it is believed that Margaret and her husband Neil Blakemore have found a base in California.

As for Martha, who admitted on Netflix’s ‘The Staircase’ that she struggles with anxiety, the now Colorado resident is seemingly staying away from the spotlight these days for the sake of her mental health. We should mention that while many details concerning their personal lives are not publicly available at the moment, the one thing we do know is the siblings have maintained a relationship with not just their father but also one another — with the exception of Caitlin.

Read More: Where is Michael’s Brother Bill Peterson Now?