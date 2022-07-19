Where Are Nubia Martin and Helena Grant Now?

With Hulu’s ‘Aftershock’ exploring Black maternal mortality as the epidemic it is by placing a specific focus on the national health care system in itself, it’s undeniable that change is necessary. There are professionals such as Dr. Neel Shah, Helena Grant, and Nubia Martin, who’re already fighting this battle to ensure no more lives are needlessly lost, yet there’s still a long way to go. But for now, if you just wish to learn more about the latter two dedicated individuals, their dynamic work, and their current standing in the intense medical industry, we’ve got the details for you.

Where is Nubia Martin Now?

Nubia Martin is a Yorkers-based doula, midwife, educator, learner, counselor, daughter, and mother of five, which means she truly understands every personal as well as emotional aspect of birthing. In fact, not only is she a Pace University graduate, but she also holds a Master’s Degree in Midwifery from SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University’s School of Public Health. Whether preconception, prenatal, labor, or postpartum, she thus offers her consistent, supportive services at each step of the process, which is only enhanced by her years of active experience.

From what we can tell, Nubia currently serves as the President/Founder of Birth from The Earth, a non-profit organization that aims to empower women through knowledge and inclusion. Choice education, healthcare aid, lactation assistance, and birth worker training are just a few of the many practices this holistic center focuses upon, and she claims to learn just as much as she imparts here. We should mention Nubia is even a Childbirth Educator at The Parent Collective, a Hudson Valley Regional Organizer at National Institute for Reproductive Health, and an Assistant Retail Manager at Wave Hill.

Where is Helena Grant Now?

Helena Grant is a force of nature in the world of midwifery, considering the fact she not only knows the history of delivery methods but also has the sheer ability to equate it with present times. She’s undeniably well qualified as well — Bachelor’s in Nursing, Master’s in Midwifery Education, and an Integrative Professional Coaching Certification — and has nearly 25 years of experience under her belt. That’s why she knows the importance of getting to the root cause of maternity morbidity cases in an attempt to directly or indirectly help future patients and, of course, open, honest conversations.

THIS…All day everyday. I think I'll come back and speak to this and the connected Herstories more than a few times this month- but for now all I'll say is Black Midwifery IS the UNDENIABLE Genesis Energy for Black AND White folks on this stolen land America https://t.co/INIkedcnas — Helena Grant (@MatriarchMidwif) February 3, 2022

“We are trained to let those that can have births happen spontaneously the way it’s always been,” Helena explained her profession as a midwife in the Hulu original documentary. “We care for women in the home, birth centers, and the hospital spaces. We follow a shared decision-making model with the patient, giving them a lot of options to choose their path. I’m here to practice an allowance for her body to do what it needs to do to give birth.”

Therefore, as the Director of Midwifery Services at the ObGYN Department of New York City H&H Woodhull Hospital, the Certified Nurse-Midwife (CNM), Licensed Midwife (LM), and Certified Intensive Care Provider (CICP) promotes natural birth whenever possible. The MS co-chair of M3RC doesn’t shy away from commenting on the way inexperience, as well as advancements, have played a role in today’s high maternal mortality rate either.

It comes as no surprise that Helena is currently a member of the New York City Department of Health’s Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Wholistic Review Committee. She is reportedly even a member of the American College of Nurse-Midwives, where she actively serves on the Board Composition Task Force. Helena is obviously also a proud advocate for Black lives, especially in medicine, because of her own experiences.

