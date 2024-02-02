Bosco: Where Was the Movie Filmed?

Adapted from the memoir titled ‘Chasin’ Freedum’ written by Quawntay Adams, Peacock’s ‘Bosco’ is a biographical drama movie that takes place in the year 2006 and stars Aubrey Joseph as Quawntay “Bosco” Adams, a convict who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for attempted possession of marijuana. While behind bars at a maximum-security prison, Bosco hatches an escape plan with the help of a woman he met through a lonely-hearts ad.

Despite being under 24-hour surveillance in solitary, Bosco manages to escape from prison to be there for the birth of his first child. However, he must take responsibility for and face the consequences of his past mistakes. The Nicholas Manuel Pino directorial also features Nikki Blonsky, Tyrese Gibson, Theo Rossi, Thomas Jane, and Vivica A. Fox, in supporting roles. Moreover, the crime film dramatizes and portrays the true events in the life of Bosco by masterfully capturing the accurate settings, including the prison, leaving the audience curious about the actual filming locations of ‘Bosco.’

Bosco Was Filmed in California And Louisiana

‘Bosco’ was primarily shot in two different cities — Los Angeles, California and New Orleans, Louisiana. As per reports, principal photography for the Aubrey Joseph starrer seemingly got underway in June 2021 and continued through the next 8 months or so, seemingly in segments, before getting wrapped up in early February 2022. So, let us get a detailed account of all the shooting sites that make an appearance in the Peacock production!

Los Angeles, California

Synonymous with the Hollywood industry, Los Angeles served as one of the primary production locations for ‘Bosco.’ The director and his team took over several streets and neighborhoods of the City of Angels and lensed pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops. Given the abundance of iconic landmarks and attractions situated across the sprawling city, including the Hollywood Sign, Calle Olvera, Los Angeles City Hall, Griffith Observatory, Venice Beach, and the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, it is possible that you might spot a few of them in the backdrop of some scenes.

We also can’t rule out the possibility that the production team seemingly set up camp in a sound stage of one of the film studios in Los Angeles to shoot numerous important scenes for the crime movie. Besides ‘Bosco,’ LA has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects over the years, such as ‘The Killer,’ ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ and ‘Prison Break.’

New Orleans, Louisiana

A significant portion of ‘Bosco’ was also taped in and around the consolidated city parish of New Orleans, which is situated along the Mississippi River. Thanks to the city’s unique architecture, vast and diverse terrains, and generous tax incentives, the Big Easy makes for an ideal production location for different kinds of projects, including ‘Bosco.’

Although New Orleans is considered to be quite a happening and lively city, it is filled with crime at the same time. Since criminal activities are an ongoing issue, NOLA works as a suitable choice for movies and shows centered around crimes of different kinds. For shooting the prison scenes, the cast and crew members possibly took over the premise of an actual prison. In addition, a few other establishments might also have been utilized for taping several key portions.

Read More: Best Crime Movies on HBO Max