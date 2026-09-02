Where Was By Any Means Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Under the direction of Elegance Bratton, ‘By Any Means’ is a historical crime thriller movie that revolves around the unconventional and unlikely team-up between an FBI agent and a hitman in light of a series of murders in Mississippi in 1966. In order to get to the bottom of the mysterious murders of civil rights leaders, a young and promising Special FBI agent named Wayne Strider is sent to Mississippi, where he must work alongside a notorious mafia hitman named Greg Scarpa.

Despite the differences in their beliefs and the way they work, the two men put their differences aside and work towards one common objective — to find the perpetrator responsible for the killings that are haunting the entire state. As the line between justice and vengeance begins to collide, Wayne and Greg decide to take the law into their own hands. Featuring Mark Wahlberg, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Josh Lucas, LisaGay Hamilton, and Giancarlo Esposito, the film is set in 1960s Mississippi, with apt visuals that transport viewers back in time.

By Any Means Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘By Any Means’ took place entirely in Georgia, especially in Metro Atlanta. Principal photography for the Mark Wahlberg starrer reportedly commenced in April 2025 under the code name ‘EEE’ and went on for about two months before wrapping up in June of the same year. After the conclusion of post-production, co-producer Alex M. Lebovici took to social media and expressed how grateful and proud he was of the project. He stated, “There were so many obstacles, so many highs and lows, it’s difficult to fully put into words. At times, this film felt impossible. But persistence paid off, and it has become the work I’m most proud of.”

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Metro Atlanta served as the primary production location for ‘By Any Means,’ with its vast and versatile landscapes doubling for Mississippi in the 1960s. In the city of Atlanta, the filming unit set up camp in several spots to shoot important indoor and outdoor scenes. Besides the city’s streets and neighborhoods, they also made the most of the amenities at Pangaea Studios, which is situated at 3133 Continental Colony Parkway Southwest. Spread across 47 acres, the film studio is home to six Turnkey sound stages, dressing rooms, make-up stations, high security, a commercial kitchen and dining area, and a backlot with 11 residential-style homes, a wooded area, and a lake.

All these facilities of Pangaea Studios were utilized by the makers of ‘By Any Means’ to bring the Mississippi-set narrative to life seamlessly. The cast and crew also took over numerous real-life streets and alleys in different spots across the metropolitan area. For instance, the cities of Covington, Conyers, and Griffin hosted the production of the Elegance Bratton directorial. Various key portions were also reportedly recorded in and around the town of Sharpsburg in Georgia’s Coweta County. Apart from the historical action thriller, Metro Atlanta has featured in many notable movies and TV shows. Some of them include ‘One Spoon of Chocolate,’ ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist,’ ‘Bad Boys for Life,’ ‘Do Revenge,’ ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Pieces of Her,’ and ‘The Walking Dead.’

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