Where is DMV Filmed? All Shooting Locations of the CBS Show

From the mind of Dana Klein, CBS’ ‘DMV’ is a workplace comedy series that revolves around a bunch of quirky and unconventional minimum-wage employees of the DMV office in East Hollywood. Despite working at a place everyone dreads going to, the misfits find a way to deal with annoyed customers and their bad attitudes and busted printers. Having each other’s backs and company, the employees manage to find comfort amidst the chaos surrounding the workplace. Together, they navigate several complications that arise along the way, such as office politics and relationships. Most of the drama unfolds within the walls of the office, which is located in the heart of Los Angeles, but doesn’t lack in humor, as the workplace in itself becomes an additional character.

DMV Filming Locations

Although the story is set in Los Angeles, California, ‘DMV’ is filmed primarily in Quebec, especially in Montreal. The pilot was reportedly shot in early November 2024, while the rest of the episodes of the inaugural iteration of the series were taped between late July 2025 and October 2025. Given the enclosed set, the cast and crew members had a lot of fun on set and returned with many happy memories from the shoot.

Montreal, Quebec

Many pivotal sequences for ‘DMV’ were lensed in and around Montreal, which is situated in the southwest region of the province of Quebec. From what we can tell, the production team set up camp on the premises of an actual establishment located in the Montreal area. Its exterior and surrounding areas double for the exterior of the DMV office in the show. The attached parking lot also served as a prominent production location. As for the indoor sequences set inside the workplace, they were likely taped on a sound stage of one of the film studios situated in and around Montreal, such as Grandé Studios, MELS 2 & 3 – Studios & Postproduction, FH Studio, Studio Notre-Dame, and more.

In the establishing shots of the city, you might be able to spot several landmarks, places of interest, and buildings, including Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal, Saint Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal, the Bonsecours Market, 1250 René-Lévesque, 1000 de La Gauchetière, Victoria sur le Parc, Place Ville Marie, and CIBC Tower. Montreal has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows over the years. Apart from ‘DMV,’ its locales have been featured in ‘Splitsville,’ ‘A Minecraft Movie,’ ‘The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet,’ ‘The Whole Nine Yards,’ ‘Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian,’ ‘Going the Distance,’ ‘Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person,’ ‘Blue Mountain State,’ ‘Future Man,’ ‘The Bold Type,’ and ‘The Sticky.’

