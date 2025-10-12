Where is The Chair Company Filmed? All Shooting Locations

From the minds of Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, HBO’s ‘The Chair Company’ is a comedy-drama series that stars Tim Robinson as a humble family man named William Ronald Trosper who is employed at a mall development company. When he has an embarrassing incident at work due to an office chair, he begins investigating the manufacturing company of the chair, Tecca. During his amateur investigation, he tries to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy related to the company, leading him down a comedic rabbit hole. Besides Robinson, the show features several other talented actors, including Eileen Noonan, Simon Pearl, Moonie Fishburn, Joseph Lymous, and more. The setting of Trosper’s workplace and the locations where his investigation leads him set the overall tone of the narrative.

The Chair Company Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘The Chair Company’ takes place in the State of New York, particularly in New York City. The pilot was seemingly filmed around May 2024, with the rest of the episodes of the inaugural iteration reportedly being shot between late April and July 2025. Since the writers rewrote many scenes and encouraged numerous variations during the shooting process, the cast members performed the same scene in different ways, making it a unique and challenging experience for them.

Brooklyn, New York City

‘The Chair Company’ is filmed extensively in New York, particularly in the eponymous city. To be specific, filming was carried out across many parts of The Big Apple. However, since a major portion of the show is set in William Ronald Trosper AKA Ron’s office space or home, a studio in Brooklyn served as a shooting site for a massive chunk of the show. The production team settled on Broadway Stages at 203 Meserole Avenue, particularly Soundstage 23, to recreate the misadventures in the life of Ron, as he struggles to balance his professional and personal life while trying to unravel the grand conspiracy he believes he is a target of. With over 60 soundstages across New York City, Broadway Stages has become a favored location for filming. ‘It’s Complicated,’ ‘How to Make It in America,’ ‘Mr. Robot‘ and ‘Madam Secretary’ were also lensed in the production complex, as it is fully-equipped to handle projects of diverse settings and scale.

Manhattan, New York City

The cast and crew also visited the locales of the borough of Manhattan to capture a few scenes of the delightfully absurd comedy show. With its long-standing reputation as the business and commercial hub, the heart of NYC actually proved to be an ideal shooting spot for the Tim Robinson starrer. Manhattan’s vibrant cityscape, from its bustling streets to its towering skyscrapers and contemporary architecture, not only complements the tone of the show but also enhances its visual appeal.

Over the years, The City has aided in the production of a variety of movies and shows, such as ‘Uncut Gems,’ ‘Will & Grace,’ ‘Relay,’ ‘Taxi,’ ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ ‘A Beautiful Mind,’ ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,’ ‘The Great Gatsby,’ ‘Limitless,’ ‘Jerry Maguire,’ ‘Burn After Reading,’ ‘Better Off Ted,’ and ‘The Other Guys.’ Thus, it’s no surprise that the team of ‘The Chair Company’ seamlessly weaves the neighborhoods of Manhattan into its narrative.

