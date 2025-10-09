Where is Boots Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Inspired by the memoir titled ‘The Pink Marine’ written by former US Marine Greg Cope White, Andy Parker created Netflix’s ‘Boots,’ a period comedy drama series set in an era when being gay was not acceptable in the military. The narrative follows a bullied gay teenager named Cameron Cope, who joins the US Marine Corps alongside his straight best friend, Ray McAffey. The impulsive decision takes the directionless teen on an unexpected journey toward self-discovery and new life-changing friendships.

Meanwhile, he also deals with the physical and mental challenges that come with joining the military. Not only that, Cameron must also dodge the literal and figurative landmines in the boot camp, while keeping his sexuality a secret. Featuring a talented ensemble cast comprising Miles Heizer, Max Parker, Vera Farmiga, Ana Ayora, and Blake Burt, the coming-of-age story is set in the 1990s, which is portrayed through the visuals and apt locations.

Boots Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Boots’ was conducted primarily in Louisiana, particularly in and around New Orleans. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the period series got underway in the summer of 2023 under the working title ‘The Corps’ but was interrupted by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. After several months of delay, the filming finally resumed in March 2024 and continued for about five months before wrapping up in late August of the same year.

New Orleans, Louisiana

A majority of pivotal sequences for ‘Boots’ were lensed across New Orleans and the surrounding areas. According to reports, the production team took over a defunct naval base and redressed it as the Marine Corps training facility on Parris Island, South Carolina, where Cameron and Ray form new friendships amidst several challenges. Situated along the Mississippi River, the city of New Orleans consists of vast and diverse landscapes, which served as the ideal backdrop for representing the boot camp and the characters’ personal environment authentically. The hot and humid weather during the shooting process presented an extra set of challenges for the cast and crew members.

To be specific, the heat caused issues for several actors in full uniform with heavy packs and guns during the taping of exterior portions under the sun. Also known as NOLA, the city consists of various iconic landmarks and places of interest that you might be able to spot in the backdrop of numerous outdoor scenes. Some of them are St. Louis Cathedral, Crescent City Connection, Hancock Whitney Center, Plaza Tower, New Orleans Marriott, and Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans. Apart from ‘Boots,’ New Orleans has served as a prominent production location for multiple film and TV projects over the years, such as ‘Green Book,’ ‘The Big Short,’ ‘American Made,’ ‘21 Jump Street,’ ‘Good Boys,’ ‘The Dukes of Hazzard,’ ‘Bottoms,’ ‘True Lies,’ and ‘Killing It.’

