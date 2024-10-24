Where Was Conclave Filmed?

Helmed by Edward Berger, the mystery thriller drama ‘Conclave’ tells the story of Cardinal Lawrence, a man tasked with organizing the selection of a new pope, who uncovers a conspiracy involving the former pope. Subsequently, the protagonist has to navigate the subterfuge of the Vatican Halls and shed light on the secrets of the church before they come back to haunt the whole orthodoxy. Amidst the circle of influential religious leaders, Lawrence has his work cut out as he races against time to find the truth and quash things before they gather momentum.

Adapted from the pages of Robert Harris’ eponymous novel, ‘Conclave’ presents a gripping tale set in the pristine environment of Vatican City, which is brought to life strikingly by the production team. As such, the film combines the elegant exteriors of the many architectural wonders of the renowned religious center with a dark ploy lurking underneath the otherwise beautiful locales. Naturally, the blend of unique tones and aesthetics adds to the viewing experience as an intriguing storyline slowly unravels on screen.

Conclave Filming Locations

‘Conclave’ is primarily set in Vatican City, where most of the religious-based mystery drama takes place. However, the actual filming of the movie was undertaken across a variety of locations, including a couple of cities in Italy, namely Rome and Caserta. The shooting also took place in Vatican City, which is nestled within Rome, to add to the sense of immersion, specifically in capturing some of the architecture and artwork of the classical era that cannot be found anywhere else. Principal photography began in January 2023 and was wrapped up by March 2023, with production also moving to a studio location.

Rome, Italy

The historic city of Rome, Italy, played a big part in providing the backdrops of critical scenes within ‘Conclave.’ As one of the hearts of the old Western world, especially in the domain of art, culture, politics, and most importantly, religion, the Eternal City has had an everlasting impact on human existence through its influence. It is also awash with some of the most impressive architectural monuments that add a sense of regality and polish, which the film crew utilized to their benefit. Scenes for the movie were shot at the iconic Palazzo dei Congressi at Piazza John Kennedy, 1, 00144, and Palazzo del Commendatore at Borgo Santo Spirito, 3, 00193.

The Museum of Roman Civilization was also featured in a scene within the film, which sits at Piazza Giovanni Agnelli, 10, 00144. Perhaps the most crucial filming location was the Cinecittà Studios at Via Tuscolana, 1055, 00173, where the majority of the movie’s interior shots were lensed. Founded by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1937, it is one of the largest production studios in Europe, renowned for hosting numerous well-known movies and shows in the past. Its prominence has led to it being labeled the Hollywood of the Tiber and offered an excellent filming site for the team on ‘Conclave.’

Vatican City

Although situated within Rome, the Vatican is featured in the film to add a level of authenticity to the intensely taut and conspiratorial narrative of ‘Conclave.’ The movie’s pivotal scenes mostly play out in the controlled interior environments provided by the studio in Rome, namely Cinecittà, but for some of the establishing exterior location shots, historical monuments within Vatican City are utilized to add to the world-building. To that end, filming took place outside St. Peter’s Basilica at Piazza San Pietro, 00120, which opened in 1626 as a dedication to the eponymous Saint.

Caserta, Italy

Another striking location within the film is the Royal Palace of Caserta, located at Piazza Carlo di Borbone, 81100, in the city of Caserta, Italy. In the scene featuring the palace, viewers are given a glimpse at The Grand Staircase within the hallowed establishment, which has cropped up occasionally in other productions. Its baroque architecture is a familiar sight, especially as it appears in films like ‘Mission: Impossible III,’ ‘Angels & Demons,‘ and ‘The Good Pope.’ The impressive and majestic palace has been around since 1752 and puts into perspective the history, culture, and artistic leverage of iconic landmarks that have seen the test of time. More than that, it stands as a stunning reminder of the glorious era in which it was built and how seminal it is to people’s identity.

