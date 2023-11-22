Where Was Crime Diaries The Celebrity Stylist Shot?

Based on true events, Netflix’s ‘Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist’ is a Colombian crime drama movie that revolves around the death of a celebrity stylist named Mauricio Leal. He, along with his mother, turns up dead in their house between the night of November 21 and the following early morning. Although it seems like a suicide without a note, the authorities begin to suspect foul play. This leads to one of the most complex and media-intensive investigations that the country has ever seen.

A young yet smart detective gets hired to investigate the complicated murder case and is given just a mere 20 days to get to the bottom of the case and identify the culprit. Written and helmed by Jacques Toulemonde Vidal, the drama film mostly unfolds in the municipality of La Calera, east of Bogotá, where the up-and-coming stylist used to live with his mother, making the viewers wonder if it was filmed on location or not.

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist Filming Locations

‘Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist’ was seemingly filmed in its entirety in Colombia, with the primary production taking place in and around Bogotá. According to reports, principal photography for the crime film got underway in February 2023 and wrapped up in over a month or so, in early April of the same year. So, let’s get to know all about the specific locations that feature in the movie!

Bogotá, Colombia

A majority of ‘Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist’ was supposedly lensed in Bogotá, the capital city of Colombia, and the surrounding areas. From the looks of it, the production team set up camp in various streets and neighborhoods across the city and taped several pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops. Apart from utilizing the interior of a few establishments and properties, they even seemed to have used the facilities of one of the film studios located in and around Bogotá.

When it comes to the exteriors, they were seemingly recorded on location. Thus, it is highly likely that you will spot some local landmarks and attractions in the backdrop of some important scenes, including La Candelaria, the Museum of Gold, the National Museum of Colombia, Monserrate Sanctuary, and the Palace of Justice.

Given the unspoiled and mostly natural places of Bogotá, as well as Colombia in general, they allow filmmakers of all genres to capture the natural beauty and picturesque landscapes. Over the years, the capital city has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects. Some of the notable ones are ‘Sound of Freedom,’ ‘Running with the Devil,’ ‘Maria Full of Grace,’ ‘Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe,’ ‘The Snitch Cartel,’ ‘The Snitch Cartel: Origins,’ and ‘Narcos.’

