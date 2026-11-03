Where Was Godzilla Minus Zero Filmed?

A direct sequel to the 2023 film ‘Godzilla Minus One,’ ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ is a Japanese monster action thriller movie written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki. In the 39th film in the ‘Godzilla‘ franchise, the story picks up right after the events of the previous part, following the Shikishima family on a brand new adventure in 1949. As Japan struggles to recover and rebuild after the war and Godzilla’s frenzied attacks, the nation and the Shikishima family find themselves face-to-face with a new life-threatening threat — King Ghidorah. On top of that, Godzilla returns after regenerating and puts up a fight against the new monster, causing further destruction in Japan and among its people. Set in 1949 Japan, the unsettling nature of the tale is heightened by the destruction of buildings as officials try their best to manage the situation in their offices.

Godzilla Minus Zero Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ took place primarily in Japan, particularly in Tokyo, Ibaraki Prefecture, and Kyoto Prefecture. It seems that a few portions were also shot in Norway and New Zealand. Principal photography for the monster thriller reportedly began in late August 2025 and continued for more than three months before concluding in December of the same year. Due to the film’s historical setting, even the extras on the set had to follow certain restrictions regarding costume sizes, hairstyles, and hair colors.

Tokyo, Japan

A significant chunk of ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ was reportedly lensed in Tokyo — the capital of Japan. Besides the omnipresent Mount Fuji in the backdrop, the city’s other famous landmarks and places of interest likely feature in numerous establishing or aerial shots, such as the Rainbow Bridge, the National Diet Building, the Imperial Palace, and more. In late November 2025, the cast and crew members were spotted taping key portions around Seijōgakuen-mae Station, which is on the Odakyu Odawara Line in Setagaya. To make it era-appropriate for the movie, they transformed the entire area into a film set. Other notable film and TV shows shot in and around Tokyo include ‘Inception,’ ‘Exit 8,’ ‘Pulse,’ ‘The Creator,’ ‘The Day After Tomorrow,’ ‘The Wolverine,’ ‘Tokyo Vice,’ and ‘Alice in Borderland.’

Other Locations in Japan

Located northeast of Tokyo, Ibaraki Prefecture served as yet another production location of ‘Godzilla Minus Zero.’ In the initial stages of the shoot, the filming unit took over various streets and neighborhoods across the prefecture to record important scenes for the Takashi Yamazaki directorial. Later on, they returned to Ibaraki and shot in and around the Inashiki and Kuji Districts. Furthermore, the Kyoto Prefecture, which is situated in the Kansai region, hosted the production of the monster movie. For instance, on November 3, 2025, a temple in the city of Maizuru was taken over by the film crew to shoot a scene involving Japanese maintenance soldiers.

Other Locations

Additional portions for ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ were also seemingly shot in other parts of the world. A few reports suggest that certain scenes were filmed on location in Norway, the Scandinavian country known for its glaciers, mountains, and deep coastal fjords. In addition, it is supposed that minor chunks were also lensed in New Zealand, the island country lying in the Pacific Ocean.

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