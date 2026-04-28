Where Was Hokum Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Written and directed by Damian McCarthy, ‘Hokum’ is a supernatural horror movie that stars Adam Scott as a reclusive horror novelist named Ohm Bauman, who has been dealing with the passing of his parents. He travels to a secluded inn in Ireland to scatter his late parents’ ashes, unaware that the honeymoon suite is believed to be haunted by a relentless witch. When he learns about the same from the locals, Ohm finds himself consumed by the terrifying lore. As he spends more time at the isolated property, unsettling visions and an unexpected disappearance corner him into confronting his inner demons and dark past. The folk thriller film introduces disturbing, eerie visuals into the narrative through Ireland’s overcast weather and the inn’s isolated location. It serves as the bridge between the supernatural witch and the writer, adding more layers to the narrative.

Hokum Filming Locations

Since ‘Hokum’ is set in Ireland, it is only fitting that its production was also conducted on location, especially in West Cork. According to reports, principal photography for the Damian McCarthy directorial got underway in the first week of February 2025 and went on for about a month or so before wrapping up in the second week of March of the same year.

West Cork, Ireland

To paint the visual canvas of ‘Hokum,’ the production team settled on Ireland in northwestern Europe. Several locations in the Republic of Ireland were used to bring the horror movie to life. Given the supernatural narrative’s need for a controlled environment, a production facility seemed like the natural choice for a portion of the filming. In particular, the team utilized the premises and facilities of West Cork Film Studios (WCFS) in Skibbereen, County Cork, in the scenic West Cork region for the same. Situated precisely at Baltimore Road, Coronea Drive in the Poundlick area, the fully-equipped complex in the southern tip of Ireland offers soundstages, first-rate infrastructure, adaptable indoor spaces, enabling the creation of the eerie, high-tension atmosphere that defines the enigmatic world Ohm Bauman steps into.

For the purpose of filming, the cast and crew also visited the iconic Caha Tunnels, which stretch along the N71 between Glengarriff and Kenmare and offer sweeping views of the rugged Irish landscape. Often called the Caha Pass, the route cuts through the eponymous mountains and connects County Cork and County Kerry. Some scenes were also lensed in and around the woodlands surrounding Castlefreke, known for its dense forests and rural paths, which add a layer of unease and a sense of isolation. In an interview with The Guardian, Adam Scott, who plays the novelist Ohm Bauman, emphasized the beauty of the region and the generosity of the locals. He stated, “It’s difficult not to feel at home when you’re in Skibbereen in West Cork.” Over the course of the production, the actors (and seemingly also the crew members) stayed at the majestic Liss Ard estate at Castletownsend Road in Russagh, Skibbereen.

“I got to stay at the Liss Ard estate, one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. And the people are the loveliest. No matter who you are, you’re going to feel at home there,” the actor concluded. While speaking with the Press Association, the lead actor further expressed, “Whenever we weren’t working, I was staying on this really cool estate that’s been turned into a hotel, the Liss Ard Estate. When I had time, I would just get lost in the grounds. I walked those grounds probably 30 times over the couple of months we were there… I could lose myself in West Cork and stay there for months and months.” Talking about his overall experience and the efficiency of the crew, he concluded: “The crew that Damian works with is unbelievable and everyone is so nice and smart. Ireland is a place to go and a place to stay as far as I’m concerned.”

Read More: Where is Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Filmed?