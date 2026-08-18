Where Was Insidious: Out of the Further Filmed?

The sequel to ‘Insidious: The Red Door,’ ‘Insidious: Out of the Further,’ is a supernatural horror movie directed by Jacob Chase, making it the sixth installment in the ‘Insidious‘ film franchise. It chronicles the life of a young, doting mother named Gemma, who raises her beloved daughter in the house where she spent her formative years. Her life turns upside down when she discovers her ability to travel into a realm where lost souls reside — The Further.

During one of her travels to the purgatory realm, Gemma is followed by a vengeful spirit, prompting her to realize she can bring the souls living in the Further to the mortal world with her. Soon, the demons begin haunting the real world, making the mother pay for allowing them to enter her world. The tale of horror unfolds between the mortal world and the Further, with the protagonist serving as a bridge between them. The makers highlighted the horror elements in the layered story by contrasting the visuals of the two realms.

Insidious: Out of the Further Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Insidious: Out of the Further’ was conducted primarily in Australia, specifically in and around Melbourne. According to reports, principal photography for the horror film commenced in late September 2025 and wrapped up after less than two months around mid-November of the same year. It is reported that the production generated over 513 jobs for the locals, including 205 crew members, injecting around $29 million into Australia’s economy. The director, Jacob Chase, shared a few words of gratitude for his cast and crew members on a social media post. “That’s a wrap on the next chapter of INSIDIOUS. I’m wildly grateful to the cast, the crew, and for the dedication and care they put into every frame,” he said.

Melbourne, Australia

The team behind ‘Insidious: Out of the Further’ moved to several spots across Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, Australia, to create the visual canvas of the film. A portion of the shooting took place at the Docklands Studios Melbourne at 476 Docklands Drive in the inner-city suburb of Docklands. In particular, the crew utilized the facilities and production space of Stage 6 of the film studio to lens the supernatural sequences that required a controlled environment. The complex likely assisted in bringing the elaborate horror and otherworldly elements of the narrative to the screen.

Besides the film studio, the production team of ‘Insidious: Out of the Further’ also taped several pivotal sequences on location across different suburbs of Melbourne. For instance, various areas and streets in Kensington, Essendon, and Camberwell were transformed into film sets to stand in for New England, where the narrative unfolds. It seems that the inner-city suburb of Fitzroy also served as one of the shooting sites.

Jason Blum, the Founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, opened up about shooting the horror film in Melbourne, saying, “Melbourne is an incredible city for filmmaking — its mix of world-class crews, cutting-edge facilities, and rich creative culture made it the perfect home for our next ‘Insidious’ film,” Blum said. We love being here and are grateful for the support we’ve received from the local film community.” Co-producer Leigh Whannell added, “As someone who grew up in Melbourne, it’s a dream to bring an ‘Insidious’ film back to my hometown. The city offers such a versatile backdrop and incredible filmmaking talent — I can’t wait for audiences to see how it elevates the film.”

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