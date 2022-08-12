Where is A League of Their Own Filmed?

Created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, Amazon Prime’s ‘A League of Their Own’ is a period sports drama series that details the story of the Rockford Peaches. Set in the year 1943, the show tells the viewers about the formation of the all-women baseball team Rockford Peaches, based in the eponymous Illinois city. Given the dominance of men in the field of sports during the World War II era, the women on the team have a long and difficult journey to establish themselves as professional sportswomen and prove to the world that they are more than what society has stereotyped them to be.

Apart from its motivating storyline, the show is also well-known for its talented cast, which includes Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, and Nick Offerman. Many fans of the show have also expressed their admiration for the backdrops utilized in the series. Thanks to the fitting filming locations, the scenes provide a sense of authenticity that keeps the audience hooked. If you are wondering just where the show is lensed, here’s what we know about the same!

A League of Their Own Filming Locations

‘A League of Their Own’ is filmed primarily in the Greater Pittsburgh Area in Pennsylvania and Los Angeles in California. Apart from the series pilot, the episodes of the show’s premiere season were produced between July 11, 2021, and the October of the same year. Let’s explore the details of the shooting spots of the sports series.

Greater Pittsburgh Area, Pennsylvania

Named after the eponymous city, Greater Pittsburgh Area (GPA) is the primary filming location for ‘A League of Their Own.’ The production in the city of Pittsburgh for the first season began on the city’s south side in the early morning. In fact, for the shoot on July 11, 2021, the 1300 block of East Carson Street was reportedly closed from 6 AM to 9 PM. South 14th Street near East Carson Street and South 15th Street near Roland Way were apparently also shut down.

The Schwartz Market at 1317 East Carson Street is also a filming location for the show. For time-appropriate backdrops, the property was transformed into a place right out of the 1940s. The walls were plastered with old-fashioned posters that advertised grocery prices suitable to the era. The second week of the shoot for season 1 was scheduled to be held in the Ambridge Borough. The shooting also took place in three houses located on Maplewood Avenue and Vine Street for the season.

Approximately 500 blocks of Merchant Street serve as a production area for the sports show. The Fifth Street Park is another major filming location that is converted to look like a 1940s farmers market. Boyce Park at 675 Old Frankstown Road can also be seen in the Abbi Jacobson starrer. Apart from places within Pittsburgh, Morrell Field in the city of Aliquippa and the Amtrak train station in Greensburg also serve as production spots.

Los Angeles, California

The pilot of ‘A League of Their Own’ was filmed in the city of Los Angeles, California. After the first episode, the crew started to shoot the show primarily in the Greater Pittsburgh Area. It is easy to see why the showmakers decided to shoot scenes for their pilot in the City of Angels. As the heart of the western entertainment industry, LA has a well-established infrastructure that lends well to shooting projects efficiently. In fact, the city has served as a production location for several beloved shows like ‘Westworld‘ and ‘Game of Thrones.’

