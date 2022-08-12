Is A League of Their Own Based on a True Story?

Amazon Prime Video’s sports series ‘A League of Their Own’ revolves around the formation of the Rockford Peaches, a women’s baseball team based in Rockford, Illinois, to compete in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The 2022 series progresses through the challenges the players of the team face to establish themselves in a men’s world while some explore their sexuality.

In a parallel and at times intersecting storyline, the show also follows Max Chapman, who doesn’t even get allowed to try out for the Peaches since she is a Black woman. Set against the backdrop of the Second World War, the period drama succeeds in captivating the viewers, also making them curious about the real-life connections behind the show. Well, let us share our findings regarding the same!

Is A League of Their Own a True Story?

‘A League of Their Own’ is partially based on a true story. The show, created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, is inspired by the eponymous 1992 film directed by Penny Marshall. Marshall was inspired by the real All-American Girls Professional Baseball League to make her film, which was written by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and based on a story by Kelly Candaele and Kim Wilson. Several characters in the film were partially inspired by real-life baseball figures and people involved with the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Along with a considerable amount of fiction, the film partially depicts the true story of the history of AAGPBL.

Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham’s show is neither the remake of the film nor it does follow the same characters. “[…] it’s [the show] going to be about the stories that were not able to be told, that Penny Marshall couldn’t tell in 1992 or just the ones that weren’t focused on,” Abbi told UPI about the foundation of the show. The co-creator was alluding to the queer history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and how Black women were restricted from joining the teams. Abbi and Will’s show prominently explores how many players who played in the league were queer in real and the segregation faced by Black female baseball players.

Abbi and Will had to research heavily for the show and realized that there’s a queer angle to the history of AAGPBL. “And so much of this show is rooted in research. But when we dove into the research, it – yeah, it was surprising. It was a significant amount of women were queer,” Abbi told NPR. “And while it was really important to show, you know, the danger of what it was like to be queer in 1943, we also really, really wanted to show the joy of being queer and the joy of finding other queer people in your queer community,” the co-creator added.

Rather than strictly conceiving the characters based on particular queer players, the two co-creators addressed the same in general through characters such as Carson Shaw and Greta Gill. However, it doesn’t mean that particular players didn’t inspire particular characters. Molly Ephraim’s character Maybelle Fox is inspired by Maybelle Blair, who worked as a consultant in the show as well. “She [Blair] is ridiculously sassy, spunky, and spirited. I’m just trying to have an ounce of that,” Ephraim said about embodying Blair, as per the same UPI interview. Priscilla Delgado’s character Esti González is inspired by former Cuban-American player Isabel “Lefty” Álvarez.

Kelly McCormack’s character Jess McCready is inspired by former center fielder Faye Dancer. The Canadian actress was inspired by the Canadian players who played in the league while preparing for her character as well. Although Melanie Field’s Jo De Luca isn’t inspired by any particular player, the actress was inspired by several female baseball players to portray her character. D’Arcy Carden talked to Maybelle Blair to portray her character Greta as well.

The show’s other significant storyline centers around Max Chapman, who is not given an opportunity to try out for Rockford Peaches since she is Black. Still, she pursues her ambition to be a baseball player in the Negro league. “Max’s character is inspired by three women – Toni Stone, Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, and Connie Morgan, who played in the Negro Leagues with men, and a number of other women as well,” Abbi added to NPR. Through Max’s character, the show depicts how AAGPBL shut its doors to Black women in real and how they still pursued baseball.

Even though the show, like the film, revolves around the real baseball team Rockford Peaches, it is not the depiction of the real history of the team. Still, Abbi and Will had blended reality and fiction to depict the reality behind AAGPBL and the untold stories of the players who were involved with the league and who couldn’t make it to the league.

