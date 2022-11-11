Where is Aaron Wilkinson Now? Dateline Update

In April 2013, the authorities suspected Aaron Wilkinson of driving under the influence when he was stopped in Charleston, South Carolina. But soon after, he told them about a murder-for-hire plot that he was a part of and that the target was a woman named Nancy Cannon. NBC News’ Dateline’s podcast ‘Murder & Magnolias’ focuses on how Aaron’s testimony ultimately led to the convictions of Nancy’s estranged husband, Chris Latham, and Chris’ then-girlfriend, Wendy Moore. So, let’s find out more about what happened then, shall we?

Who is Aaron Wilkinson?

On April 5, 2013, Aaron was stopped by the authorities while in a car in Charleston with his then-wife. It was reported that he was looking to buy heroin on the city’s East Side at the time. The police then found a gun and some ammunition in his car, leading to him being questioned. Aaron told the police that he had traveled to Charleston from Louisville, Kentucky, with Samuel Yenawine, a former prison cellmate.

According to Aaron, Samuel had told him about traveling there to buy drugs. But once they were on the road, he told Aaron that the trip was to kill someone who was a witness in a RICO case. But in reality, the target was Nancy, a woman going through a bitter divorce with Chris Latham. At the time, Chris was in a relationship with Wendy Moore, Samuel’s ex-wife. Aaron stated that a few days before the traffic stop, Samuel had bought a prepaid phone and had conversations with Wendy.

Aaron claimed that Samuel then met Wendy, who rented a room for them and gave her ex-husband $5000 in cash. While Aaron received $2500, Samuel asked him to wire another $2000 to Samuel’s girlfriend, Rachel Palmer, in Louisville. During Samuel’s second meeting with Wendy, she gave him a hit packet with important information related to Nancy. It contained her address, photos of her home and car, printed maps with handwritten notes, and other things.

The investigation revealed that it didn’t seem to matter whether Nancy’s two daughters were at home when the killing was supposed to happen. The police set up a call between him and Samuel. Assistant US Attorney Nathan Williams said of the call, “Wilkinson said, ‘What should I do if somebody is there, if the kids are there?’ and Yenawine told him, ‘Well, it will make it look better, so go ahead and kill them too.'”

The police also found out that the men were promised $20,000 if Nancy was killed but would get more money if they made it look like an accident. Eventually, the authorities connected most of the contents from the hit packet to Chris and Wendy, leading to their arrests. In August 2014, the two were found guilty and sentenced to serve time in federal prison, bringing the curtain down on the investigation. However, during the trial, Aaron’s story was questioned, and the defense claimed that he kept changing his story and admitted to using 1.5 g of heroin per day when he was arrested.

Where is Aaron Wilkinson Now?

Aaron testified against Chris and Wendy, and in January 2014, he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting murder-for-hire. Nancy appreciated his testimony and said, “Aaron Wilkinson had the opportunity to take a plea for the gun and keep his mouth shut. He didn’t have to take [the police] to his hotel room. He didn’t have to uncover the plot and give them the hit packet. He could have just kept his mouth shut and taken the gun charge. From my impression, he could’ve gotten maybe six months, so the fact that he did what he did is remarkable to me.”

In March 2014, then around 40 years old, Aaron was sentenced to serve four years in prison and was asked to undergo 500 hours of mental health treatment. His sentence for probation violation was to run concurrently with the federal sentence, and he was sent to Kentucky to serve it out. Apart from that, Aaron was to be on probation for three years after his release. Prison records indicate that he was released in November 2016. Since then, Aaron has kept himself out of trouble. From what we can tell, he lives in Paducah, Kentucky, and works at a substance abuse treatment center. Currently, Aaron is happily married to Heather and is raising a child with her.

Read More: Where is Chris Latham Now?