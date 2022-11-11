Where is Nancy Cannon’s Ex-Husband Chris Latham Now?

In April 2013, a routine traffic stop in Charleston, South Carolina, led the police to uncover a cold-blooded murder-for-hire plot that ended in multiple arrests. The intended target was Nancy Cannon, who had been estranged from her then-husband, Chris Latham. NBC News’ Dateline’s podcast, titled ‘Murder & Magnolias,’ focuses on the shocking case and its aftermath. So, if you’re curious about what happened and where Chris might be today, here’s what we know.

Who is Chris Latham?

Chris Latham was a wealthy and successful banker in Charleston who appeared to have everything together. He was married to Nancy for about 24 years, and they had two daughters, Emily and Madison. At the time of the incident, Chris made a six-figure salary as a Bank of America executive, and Nancy was a real estate agent and a state lottery official.

But by the beginning of 2013, the couple had drifted apart and were in the process of a bitter divorce. Nancy said, “We got plenty of evidence that he was having multiple affairs with women with whom he worked, and I filed for a divorce on those grounds, and then surprise of all surprises, in three or four months, he started saying that I was having an affair and I was trying to kill him.” Chris had filed for a protective order against his estranged wife and claimed that she wanted to harm him.

Then, a seemingly unrelated random traffic stop in Charleston on April 5, 2013, had the police learn of a plot to have Nancy killed that was traced back to Chris. On that day, Aaron Wilkinson from Kentucky was stopped and soon told them that Nancy was being targeted. Upon searching the car, the police found a gun and ammunition. Arron cooperated with the authorities and stated that he traveled from Kentucky to South Carolina with a former cellmate, Samuel Yenawine.

Samuel was the ex-husband of Wendy Moore, Chris’ assistant and girlfriend. The investigation revealed that Wendy handed Aaron and Samuel a hit packet; it contained all the information related to Nancy, like her schedule, family, and address, in addition to printed maps and handwritten notes. Over time, the police traced the printouts to Chris’ office and printer. Also arrested later was Samuel’s then-girlfriend, Rachel Palmer.

The authorities believed that Chris wanted Nancy dead because he didn’t want to pay alimony if the divorce went through. Wendy was also implicated after handwriting analysis revealed the writing on the notes in the hit packet was hers. Aaron claimed she gave Samuel the hit packet and a down payment for the murder. The authorities eventually arrested Chris and Wendy, but the former denied having anything to do with the plot. However, recorded phone calls between them while in jail proved the two were connected.

Where is Chris Latham Today?

The authorities also revealed that the photos of Nancy’s house and her car in the hit packet were found on Chris’ phone. Since no physical evidence tied Chris or Wendy to the murder and Samuel killed himself while in prison, Aaron’s testimony was crucial for the prosecution. In August 2014, Chris, then 51, was guilty of using interstate commerce for murder for hire. But the jury could not reach a verdict on two other charges: conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and illegal firearm possession.

Chris’ defense questioned Aaron’s credibility but was ultimately unsuccessful. He was sentenced to serve ten years in federal prison and didn’t receive credit for time already served. Upon completing the sentence, Chris was to be on supervised release for three years. Records indicate that he was released from prison in January 2022 and remains on supervised release. From what we can tell, Chris currently lives on Sullivans Island, South Carolina, but has maintained a low profile since being let out.

