Where is Chris Latham’s Girlfriend Wendy Moore Now?

On NBC News’ Dateline’s podcast ‘Murder & Magnolias,’ the viewers learn about a stunning murder-for-hire plot that was stopped before it was carried out. In April 2013, the police arrested Chris Latham and his girlfriend, Wendy Moore, after a man named Aaron Wilkinson told the police about a plot to kill Chris’ estranged wife, Nancy Cannon. In the end, the authorities learned that Wendy was intricately involved in the plot. So, if you’re wondering where she might be today, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Wendy Moore?

Wendy Moore was an exotic dancer before eventually landing a job as Chris’ executive assistant at Bank of America in Charleston, South Carolina. At the time of the incident, she had been Chris’ live-in girlfriend, and he was in the process of getting divorced from Nancy, his wife of more than two decades. The authorities later learned that Wendy and her ex-husband, Samuel Yenawine, lived in what was reported to be a sex studio.

ATF Special Agent Joe Boykin said, “Downstairs where they would entertain clients. My understanding was it was live sexual presentations as well as maybe online sexual entertainment.” Then, one night in April 2013, a routine traffic stop in Charleston had the authorities speak to Aaron Wilkinson, who soon told them about Nancy being the target of a murder-for-hire plot. He knew Samuel and claimed to travel from Kentucky with him.

According to Aaron, he came to Charleston with Samuel a few days before the traffic stop and remembered him meeting with Wendy at the hotel they were staying in. He said that Wendy rented a room for them, and after Samuel met her, he returned with $5,000 cash. Aaron claimed that Samuel met Wendy for a second time, during which she gave him an envelope containing personal information about Nancy.

The handwritten notes in the envelope were analyzed, and the authorities believed Wendy wrote them. Furthermore, the printed material was traced to Chris and Wendy’s office, connecting them to the plot. While Wendy remained tight-lipped after her arrest, recorded phone calls while she and Chris were in jail had them talking about a hit. Finally, phone and bank records seemed to corroborate Aaron’s story. Evidence revealed that Wendy and her parents paid for Samuel’s lawyer while Chris and his parents paid for hers.

Where is Wendy Moore Today?

In August 2014, then 37, Wendy was found guilty of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire, use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire, solicitation of murder for hire, and illegal firearm possession. At trial, the prosecution pointed at the various threads connecting her to the murder despite no physical evidence and Samuel killing himself while in custody in June 2013.

The defense, though, called Aaron a liar and questioned his testimony. After Wendy and Chris’ convictions, Nancy said, “My kids are now safe, I expect we will sleep very well tonight, and we look forward to starting our lives again.” Wendy was then sentenced to serve 15 years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release. Federal prison records indicate that Wendy was released in October 2021 and is currently under supervised release. From what we can tell, she lives in Belton, South Carolina, and has maintained a low profile since then.

Read More: Where is Aaron Wilkinson Now?