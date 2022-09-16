Where is Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee Now?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ is a dating reality series that follows several men and women who hope to find love through the show. Initially, the participants get to know their prospective partners through speed dates. After that, they can choose to go on longer dates with a person of their desire. However, throughout the process, the dates take place in specially built pods, that do not allow the cast members to see each other. It is only when a marriage proposal is extended and accepted that the participants get to see their partners and then prepare for their upcoming wedding.

Season 2 of the series was set in Chicago, Illinois, and featured many entertaining cast members. One of the most notable participants was Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee, whose personality and antics certainly left their mark on the viewers. In the recent release of ‘After the Altar’ episodes of the show’s second installment, fans were quick to notice Shake’s absence. Naturally, many of them are curious to know what he is up to these days and we are here to answer the same!

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee’s Love is Blind Journey

Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee appeared in the second season of ‘Love is Blind’ at the age of 33. Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Shake introduced himself as a Veterinarian and a House DJ. After intense rounds of speed datings and long dates, Shake felt a connection with Deepti Vempati, a 31-year-old Information Data Analyst. In order to move their relationship along, Shake asked Deepti to marry him, to which she agreed.

However, once the two got to see each other for the first time and got to know each other better, things started to get worse. Both Shake and Deepti are of Indian descent and, prior to the show, had only dated white people. Shake claimed that he was physically not attracted to Deepti, which led to quite an awkwardness between the two. The lack of physical attraction from Shake left Deepti wanting more as the Veterinarian was far from affectionate with her. This pattern of behavior continued through their journey as an engaged couple.

When the time came for Shake and Deepti to tie the knot and get married in a lavish Indian-style wedding, the latter refused to wed Shake. Though Deepti appreciated the friendship that had blossomed, she could not marry him. She stated that she could not be with someone who did not appreciate her for who she was. Let’s find out together what exactly has Shake been up to these days.

Where is Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee Now?

As of writing, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee seems to be quite happy with his life and has made some drastic changes. Talking about his professional life, it seems that Shake is on a hiatus from his job as a veterinarian and is inclined to work in the field of cryptocurrency. “I’m taking a break from being a vet,” he told Us Weekly. “The vet field is amazing in so many ways, but it’s also incredibly draining, both physically and emotionally.” He went on to establish Your Digital Pet, a company that allows one to convert their beloved pets into NFT. Shake is also an Advisory Board Member at Engram, a Business Development Advisor at Cryptan Media, a Board Member of Silicon Society, and a Project Advisor at Alien Scum Fleet.

Since he appeared in the Netflix show, Shake has been under fire regarding the comments he made about Deepti and women at large. From his own castmates to viewers in general, Shake was criticized for his apparent degradation of women and his narrow-minded view of the female gender. The reality TV star has since apologized to Deepti through his Instagram for his comments about her and the hurt that he caused her. He admitted that he could have worded things better.

Shake’s love life seems to be more than enough for the ex-vet. Presently, he is in a happy relationship with Emily Wilson, and the duo hists Life Is Blurry Podcast. The second season of the said podcast was released recently in September 2022 and focuses on topics like love, life, and reality TV. Given his work and love life, Shake often commutes between Chicago in Illinois and Miami in Florida. We wish him the best in life and hope that his ventures provide happy results.

