Where is Agent H (UDT) From Physical 100 Now?

Given its emphasis on fitness, it is no wonder that Netflix’s ‘Physical: 100‘ has welcomed several well-known personalities from the field. The numerous tasks that the competitors have to complete to progress in the Korean reality show allow them to showcase their talents as fitness enthusiasts. One of the most prominent of the participants from the show’s very first season is none other than Hwang Ji-Hoon, who is popularly known as Agent H. His background as a former navy member, combined with his current work as an online personality, has helped him garner many fans. Naturally, people are eager to know more about the reality TV star, and we have just the answers they need!

Who is Agent H?

Agent H’s journey in the realm of fitness can be traced back to his days with the Korea Navy Warfare Special Corps. In fact, his time as a former soldier with the Underwater Demolition Team(UDT) helped him earn his current moniker of “UDT Bro.” Having served as a sniper, he is quite adept with firearms. In fact, he is apparently a member of the reserve UDT and is immensely proud of his affiliation with his country’s armed forces.

Following his time in the navy, Hwang Ji-Hoon decided to keep focusing on his health and fitness. Soon enough, he started making online content about things he is passionate about. His YouTube channel, Mission Possible, has around 880 thousand subscribers as of writing. In fact, he often shares videos about firearms, fitness, the armed forces, and daily life on the long-video platform. His Instagram following is equally impressive, with about 240 thousand admirers.

When Agent H made his appearance in the Netflix show, his fans and his competitors could not help but be delighted by his presence. Following the format of the show, which does remind one of ‘Squid Games,’ the former navy soldier had to head-to-head against Seol Ki Kwan, a popular bodybuilder. The fight between the two was nothing short of impressive and left the viewers on the edge of their seats. However, in the end, Agent H had to say goodbye to the competition and break the statue of his torso.

Where is Agent H Now?

As of writing, Agent H seems to be thriving in his career as an online content creator. His social media following is nothing short of impressive, and he was quite happy to promote the Netflix show to his followers. While many were disappointed by the early exit of UDT Bro, the participant himself seems to be taking it all with much grace. “I have a heavy heart now because I couldn’t show you a better performance than you expected. But I have no regrets because I worked really hard and did my best,” he shared in an Instagram post. “I made good memories and it was an honor to be with great people.”

The content creator is presently affiliated with kthd studio(AKA Kick the Hurdle studio), which helps him navigate any opportunities available to him. In fact, the company supports him not just in the field of entertainment but also lists the military and exercise as his genre. Apart from being affiliated with multiple brands, Agent H also has a store named after his YouTube channel, where he often sells a variety of merchandise.

