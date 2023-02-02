Where is Yun Sung Bin (Skeleton Racer) From Physical 100 Now?

Netflix’s ‘Physical: 100‘ introduces viewers to several well-respected names within the field of bodybuilding, athletics, and fitness. This includes Yun Sung-bin, whose fame was already quite high before he ever appeared in the Korean reality show. His performance in the fitness competition helped him earn even more fans who simply could not get enough of the celebrated skeleton racer. Naturally, people are eager to know more about the athlete and his current whereabouts. If you are in the same boat, worry not because we have just the answers you need!

Who is Yun Sung-bin?

Born on May 23, 2994, in Namhae, South Korea, Yun Sung-bin has been a determined athlete since he was a young boy. In fact, he would ask to be moved 10 meters behind the others in his age group while running 100-meter races. Despite the self-imposed advantage, Yun would end up winning these events. Since he was in middle school, the reality TV star was determined to enter a sports university. Needless to say, his admission to Korea National Sports University was a dream come true for Yun.

It was at the age of 18, in the year 2012, that Yun started himself in the field of skeleton racing. With only three months of training, he went on to win the national championship that was held in the September of the same year. This led to his international debut in the 2012-2013 season and participation in the 2013–14 FIBT Intercontinental Cup Tour, in which he bagged the fifth position. Thanks to his victory in the sixth round of the tour in the Canadian municipality of Whistler, Yun became the first-ever Korean skeleton racer to earn gold in an international event.

His first Olympics appearance was in 2014 when he came 16th. However, he more than made up for it by earning gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics held in his home country of South Korea. This victory helped him establish another record as he was the first person outside Europe and North America to bag a medal position in an Olympic sliding event. He also became the first-ever South Korean athlete to stand on the podium for a non-sliding Winter Olympic competition.

Over the years, Yun has taken part in several World Cup events and even won medals. He claimed the second position during the 2015-2016 and 2016-207 events. He went on to bag the gold medal during the 2017-2018 championship and was the runner-up in the following round(2018-2019). 2019-2020 saw Yun win the third prize and his fans cheering him on throughout the competition.

Where is Yun Sung-bin Now?

Given Yun Sung-bin’s victory against Lee Dae-won in the first quest of the Netflix show, fans are eager to see what else the skeleton racer has in store for his fans. His performance has only endeared him to his fans, who cannot get enough of him as he confidently strides ahead in the competition. Within the field o skeleton sliding, Yun is well-known for his talents as an athlete and his appearance.

As it turns out, Yun uses a helmet bearing a startling resemblance to the character of Iron Man. The red and gold scheme of his helmet has led many to draw a comparison between the speed displayed by the Olympian and the swift motions that the Marvel superhero is known for. This has led Yun to be dubbed the “Korean Iron Man,” a title that he seems to be quite happy with. His skills in the sports area certainly carried over to the Netflix competition, and it is not just the viewers who are complimenting him. Despite losing the knockout match to Yun, Lee Dae-won could not help but compliment his competitor’s strength and agility.

