Where is Alone: The Skills Challenge Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘Alone,’ History Channel’s ‘Alone: The Skills Challenge’ is a survival reality TV series that pits together 3 previous ‘Alone’ participants in each episode as they try to finish different kinds of bushcraft builds. But they have to complete them with the help of nothing but just the basic tools and natural resources at their disposal. The participants’ main objective, aside from survival, is to prove their experience, ingenuity, and survival skills to build the most efficient and functional survival home.

Ranging from hand-made ovens to watercraft to elevated shelters, all the participants try their best to impress the other former ‘Alone’ participants who judge their crafted builds. Moreover, just like in the original series, the survivalists must self-document their journey. The adventurous journey of the challengers in the wilderness keeps you hooked on the show, while the backdrop of lush green forests and the wildlife intrigues you even more. If you wish to learn all about the production locations that appear in the History Channel series, we have got you covered!

Alone: The Skills Challenge Filming Locations

‘Alone: The Skills Challenge’ is filmed in Georgia, Washington, Arizona, Oregon, Idaho, Indiana, and Montana. What makes the spin-off a bit unique from the original series is that each participant has to self-document and survive in the wilderness of their respective home terrain. Now, without further ado, let’s head into the specific locations where the contestants record their journeys!

Georgia

The pivotal sequences involving Britt Ahart’s journey in the inaugural iteration of ‘Alone: The Skills Challenge’ were all lensed in one of the forests of Georgia, a state in the Southeastern region of the United States. The state is known to be home to several species of reptiles and amphibians, with around 250 tree species and over 50 protected plants.

Washington

The episode involving Callie North also included several scenes taped in the wilderness of Washington, a state in the Pacific Northwest region of the Western US. The Evergreen State lives up to its name as forests cover almost half the state’s land area. With so much wilderness within the state, it is home to several mammals, including black bears, bats, cougars, deers, gray wolves, moose, rabbits, and many more.

Arizona

Several sequences of the episode involving Lucas Miller were seemingly recorded in the Sonoran Desert of Southern Arizona. It is considered the hottest desert in Mexico as well as the United States. Moreover, it houses several endemic plants and animals, including the saguaro and organ pipe cactus.

Oregon

Many important scenes of the episode with Joel Van Der Loon were shot in the wilderness of Oregon, a state in the Pacific Northwest region of the Western US. The Beaver State is known to be one of the most geographically diverse states in the nation as it consists of many water bodies, volcanoes, high deserts and shrublands, and dense mixed and evergreen forests.

Idaho

Several portions of the episode with Clay Hayes as one of the three contestants were taped in one of the forests in Idaho, a state bordering Washington and Oregon to the west. The state’s economy is driven by several industries, including agriculture, mining, forestry, manufacturing, and tourism. The Gem State is home to a number of national parks such as Salmon-Challis National Forest, Yellowstone National Park, and Oregon National Historic Trail, to name a few.

Indiana

The episode involving Amós Rodriguez also included many scenes recorded in the wilderness of Indiana, a state in the Midwestern United States. Indiana is home to two natural regions — the Central Lowlands and the Interior Low Plateaus. When it comes to the river systems of the state, some of the major ones are Whitewater, White, and Blue.

Montana

The pivotal sequences involving Jordan Jonas’ journey in ‘Alone: The Skills Challenge’ were lensed in one of the forests of Montana, a state in the Mountain West subregion of the Western United States. Forests are known to cover about 25% of the state and they are home to a wide range of fauna including amphibian, fish, mammal, reptile, and bird species.

Read More: Is Alone Scripted or Real?