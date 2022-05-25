Where Was Alone Season 9 Filmed?

‘Alone’ is a reality survival series that follows ten contestants who have to survive, with little to no help, in the wilderness having access to just a limited supply of survival equipment. The individuals have to build a shelter for themselves using whatever is available around them, hunt for food, and keep looking over their shoulders to save themselves from falling prey to all the deadly predators lurking around them in the woods.

The rules were more of the same in season 9 of the show as well, the only difference was the setting. So, the contestants who survive alone in the wilderness for the longest win the enormous prize money of $500,000. Since ‘Alone’ is a survival series, each season is filmed in the wild, cut off from the outside world. Thus, if the beautiful yet deadly landscapes in season 9 of the reality series have got you wondering about the filming locations, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Alone Season 9 Filming Locations

‘Alone’ season 9 was filmed entirely in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, specifically in Nunatsiavut. Consisting of the island of Newfoundland and the continental region of Labrador, it is the easternmost province of Canada. The province is home to over 7,000 small islands, which means that it is filled with locations apt for shooting a survival series such as ‘Alone.’ However, the filming of the ninth iteration was limited to a particular area in the province and it took place in Fall 2021. Let’s navigate through the wilderness and learn about the specific locations where the contestants were tested!

Nunatsiavut, Labrador

The production team chose the remote and autonomous area of Nunatsiavut in the Labrador region to tape season 9 of the survival series. Separated from the island of Newfoundland, Labrador is known to be the largest and northernmost geographical region in Atlantic Canada. The region has a reputation for having an unfavorable climate, but little did the contestants know that it would be the harshest weather that the show has ever seen. Apart from being known for relentless weather conditions such as rain and snow, it is also home to a deadly prey-stalking predator — the Polar Bear.

So, the contestants had to endure merciless climatic conditions and watch their backs, all while trying to survive for the longest out of the other contestants. With no production team following them around, the contestants were required to self-document their survival journey in season 9, much like in the previous seasons. All in all, Nunatsiavut turned out to be one of the most difficult locations for the survivalists, not just because of the terrible conditions, but also due to the presence of wild bears.

