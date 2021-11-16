Where Is Amanda Kimmel From Survivor Now?

‘Survivor‘ stands out as an exciting reality TV show that pushes the contestants to their limits. It drops them in an uninhabited piece of land before leaving it up to them to find the basic necessities to survive. Then the participants go through a plethora of challenges designed to choose the winner and eliminate others. Amanda Kimmel grew to become a popular face in the franchise following her first appearance in season 15 of ‘Survivor.’ However, with the reality star now deciding to stay away from the show, fans are interested in knowing where she is present. Let’s find out, shall we?

Amanda Kimmel: Survivor Journey

Before taking on the challenge of ‘Survivor,’ Amanda Kimmel was a well-known model who initially participated in the 2003 Miss Montana USA pageant. Although she finished as the runners up in both the 2003 and 2004 pageants, she never gave up and went on to win in 2005. Kimmel then went on to try her luck at the Miss USA and Miss Earth 2005 pageants but was unsuccessful in securing a podium finish.

In 2007, Kimmel decided to enter ‘Survivor’ as a contestant on the 15th season of the show. Although she displayed immense determination and skill in her approach, her efforts fell short, and she finished in third place. Determined to win, she came back in the following season (season 16) and was able to survive for 78 days before finishing as the runner-up. By this time, she grew quite popular and even got the opportunity to appear in a cameo role in the movie ‘Into the Blue 2.’ Following her movie cameo, Kimmel decided to take another shot at ‘Survivor,’ and participated in the 20th season. However, this was her worst season ever as she was unable to reach even the top eight, eventually ending her run in the 9th position.

Where Is Amanda Kimmel Now?

Once Kimmel’s efforts proved unsuccessful in season 20 of ‘Survivor,’ she claimed that she would never take part in the survival show again and said, “I will never play Survivor again. Russell has changed the game in a way I’m not interested in either. The show isn’t pure on any level anymore.” Kimmel further stressed that she would be exploring other avenues, including launching her own organic fragrance and getting involved with a skincare line.

According to reports, Amanda got married to Matt Cooper in 2015, and the couple welcomed two children. However, she currently prefers to live under the radar and has deleted all her social media profiles. Additionally, with Amanda choosing to keep her life under wraps, there are no recent reports on her, making it quite impossible to pinpoint her present whereabouts. Thus, we would like to respect her privacy, and at the same time, wish her the very best for the future.

