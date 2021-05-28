Based on Lauren Oliver’s novel of the same name, Amazon‘s ‘Panic’ is a teen drama series that centers upon the forgotten town of Carp, Texas, where high school seniors participate in a competition that offers an opportunity to win life-changing money and an escape from the rural town. No one really knows who invented the game, but it has become an annual event where teenager faces their darkest fears and worst nightmares to make a killing overnight. If you are fascinated by some of the action scenes and the rural setting of the series and wish to learn where exactly the series is filmed, we have got you covered.

Panic Filming Locations

Panic is filmed entirely in Texas, New York, and California. The Lone Star State offers attractive cash grants to television, animation, extended reality, and commercial productions based on the wages paid to its resident and the total expenditure. It varies according to different factors like budget, etc., and it has successfully appealed to television and film producers who have flocked to Texas over the years.

On the other hand, New York is even better. It is known to have one of the most generous tax rebate programs in the United States, and its annual incentives for filming projects are in hundreds of millions ($420 million in 2014). The shooting for the series took place in several locations in these two states and California, so let’s jump right in and learn more about the show’s production.

Austin, Texas

Austin is one of many filming locations for the teen drama series. The production commenced there in late October 2019, and it wrapped up on September 17, 2020. It seems that the shooting for the series got delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, as it was earlier planned to be done by March 2020.

The filming in the second half was done with all the coronavirus safety measures to ensure that the cast and crew are not affected by the virus. Enrique Murciano, who essays the role of Sheriff James ‘Jimmy’ Cortez, shared a photo from the early days of the show’s production on Instagram with the show’s cast.

Other Filming Locations

Shooting for the drama series is done in several other locations in Texas. Located in Caldwell County, Lockhart is one of those production sites. The cast and crew also filmed in the small city of Liberty Hill, Williamson County, in November 2020.

After the world was hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the production for ‘Panic’ was reported to be taking place in Smithville. The show is also filmed in Kerhonkson, New York. Located in Ulster County, the production in the hamlet was done in October 2018. Other filming locations included Elgin, several areas in Bastrop, and Georgetown.

Los Angeles, California

The show’s pilot is shot in Los Angeles. The fascinating Southern Californian city offers snow-capped mountains and numerous other beautiful natural locales for shooting. The production there took place in September 2018. Considering that the city is regarded as the center of television and film production in the United States, it is not surprising that the makers chose it as one of many filming locations.

