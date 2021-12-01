Where is America’s Next Top Model Cycle 22 Cast Now?

‘America’s Next Top Model’ gathers a group of aspiring models in an effort to find the very best among the lot. After going through a plethora of challenges designed to test their mettle, skill, and talent, the final remaining contestant is crowned the winner. Winning the show usually ensures a boost in popularity as the model is rewarded with a magazine feature, a significant cash prize, as well as a deal with a modeling agency. With most ‘ANTM’ contestants going on to have successful careers, fans have always been curious to know more about their favorite reality TV stars. Well, let’s take a look at where the cast from ‘ANTM’ cycle 22 is at present, shall we?

Devin Clark

Devin managed to break into the top-5 using his talent and skill. However, he was ultimately eliminated, thus ending the competition in 5th place. However, the show gave him his big break, and he went on to have quite a successful modeling career. Apart from shooting for Vogue Brazil and Zara, Devin has appeared in several magazine covers and has also been featured on Bravo TV. At present, he works as an entertainer at the Walt Disney Company and seems to be enjoying life on his own terms.

Mikey Heverly

A talented model from Hollywood, Florida, Mikey went on to feature amongst the top models of ‘ANTM’ cycle 22. However, he was finally beat and had to bow out of the show at the 4th position. Following a successful stint on ‘ANTM,’ Mikey went on to flourish in his modeling career. He even modeled for prestigious and popular publications, including Spanish Vogue, British GQ, Maxim Italy, and Glamour magazine. He currently leads a pretty laid-back life and loves spending time with his loved ones. Mikey even seems to be in a beautiful relationship with Alexie Picariello, and the couple appears extremely happy together. Additionally, Mikey even has a business through which he sells gorgeous handmade jewelry and accessories made of shells.

Lacey Rogers

A fan-favorite from the very beginning, Lacey Rogers appeared to be quite promising on ‘ANTM’ cycle 22. Although she managed to get herself into the top three, she was ultimately bested and had to leave the show in third place. Reports claim that after her run on ‘ANTM,’ she moved to Los Angeles, where she was signed by the Abrams Artist Agency. While modeling, she even completed an Associate’s degree in Business/Corporate Communications from Santa Monica College and entered Bev as a Sales and Marketing intern. At present, she holds a Sales Representative position at Bev and is based out of Los Angeles, California. Additionally, she even co-hosts the podcast, ‘Oh Here We Go’ alongside Stephanie Parsley and keeps her followers updated by documenting her wonderful life on social media.

Mamé Adjei

‘ANTM’ cycle 22 proved quite successful for Mamé Adjei as her skills propelled her into the top two. However, after a competitive season finale, she was finally defeated by Nyle DiMarco and ended the season as a runner-up. Earning much-deserved popularity through the show, Adjei even went on to win the Miss Maryland pageant in 2015. Although she, unfortunately, ended the Miss USA pageant as the 4th runner-up, Adjei did not let the result discourage her and instead went on to work with several publications and photographers of great repute.

Back in 2013, Mamé Adjei started the Empress foundation, through which she facilitates the complete professional development of Women and Youth so that they can succeed in life. The organization is flourishing even today, with Adjei currently serving as the executive director. Moreover, apart from owning and operating her Cosmetic & Personal Care company Mamé Beauty Co., Adjei is also the founder of victory over circumstance, a movement that celebrates women. Besides, with her partner, Kwabana-Seth Oduro, by her side at present, Adjei seems to be enjoying her incredible life.

Nyle DiMarco

Nyle DiMarco stormed through the competition and emerged the winner of ‘ANTM’ cycle 22. Incidentally, he became the second male winner and the very first deaf winner in the franchise. An incredible modeling career followed his win as Nyle went on to work with numerous esteemed publications. He even made headway into the TV industry and contested on season 22 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Additionally, he has acting credits in several other TV shows, including ‘Switched at Birth’ and ‘This Close.’

In 2015, Marco clarified his sexuality and came out as sexually fluid. Furthermore, He began advocating for Deaf people and started The Nyle DiMarco Foundation in 2016 to support Deaf people and their families. Nyle’s modeling career also grew through leaps and bounds as he was featured on DIVERSEability Magazine. Moreover, DEAF LIFE Magazine chose him to be the Deaf Person of the Year in 2017, and in the same year, he walked at the Milan Fashion Week for Giorgio Armani. At present, Nyle continues to advocate for Deaf people actively while furthering his entertainment career. He has two movies in production and will be releasing his book Deaf Utopia in 2022. Besides, Nyle is even developing the series ‘Deaf Punk’ with Morgan Freeman.

