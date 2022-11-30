Annie Downing Goderwis: Where Is Casey Anthony’s Ex-Friend Now?

Peacock’s ‘Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies’ chronicles the strange disappearance of Caylee Anthony and how her mother reported the child missing after 31 days. While Casey was charged with Caylee’s murder, she was eventually acquitted by the jury, but the public prosecution made her life incredibly difficult after the trial. Apart from featuring an exclusive one-on-one with Casey, the show pieces together the incident through interviews with people involved in the case. One such individual, Annie Downing Goderwis, introduced herself as Casey’s former best friend and mentioned that she misses Caylee to this day. Well, let’s delve into the details and find out where Annie Downing Goderwis is at present, shall we?

Who Is Annie Downing Goderwis?

Around the time of Caylee’s disappearance, Annie Downing Goderwis was pretty close to Casey Anthony. Annie met Casey when they were in tenth grade, and pretty soon, the two were inseparable. They shared whatever was on their mind with each other, and Annie even got quite familiar with Caylee. Talking about the 2-year-old, Annie stated that she was a bundle of joy, and it was pretty impossible not to get attached to her.

On July 15, 2008, authorities in Orlando, Florida, received a call from Casey’s mother, Cindy Anthony, who claimed that Caylee had been missing for over a month. While the police immediately involved themselves in the search and left no stone unturned, they could not understand why Casey waited a month to file a missing report. For days law enforcement officials and volunteers from the local community scoured through the city, but to no avail, as there was no news about the 2-year-old. On top of it, while Casey mentioned that Caylee was with her nanny, Zenaida Gonzalez, that information was soon proven false. In the days that followed, the police learned that much of the information Casey provided them was untrue. For starters, she lied about working at Universal, and there were several instances of her trying to mislead the investigation. This led to Casey being arrested for obstructing the investigation, but the police hoped that she would cooperate once threatened with jail time.

Meanwhile, in December 2008, locals came across a cloth bag in a wooded area in Florida and informed the police about a foul odor. Once detectives looked inside the bag, they found the human remains of a baby wrapped in two plastic garbage bags. The remains still had duct tape sticking to the hair and were soon identified as that of Caylee Anthony. Besides, while the incident was ruled a homicide, the police realized that the place where the body was found was just a few blocks away from Casey’s house. Further evidence presented itself when forensic tests indicated that Casey’s car might have held a dead person, which made the police believe that Caylee was killed by her own mother.

Where Is Annie Downing Goderwis Now?

When interviewed on the show, Annie Downing Goderwis insisted that Casey could never have killed Caylee. Annie claimed that she witnessed how Casey loved Caylee and was convinced she was a doting mother. Besides, even though the media claimed that Casey was out partying while her child was missing, Annie stated that Casey rarely left Caylee alone and would often turn down the opportunity of going to a party in order to spend time with the two-year-old. However, the former best friend addressed the issue of Casey giving false information and indicated that she was a compulsive liar. Annie even talked about how Casey would lie without necessity and claimed that it was a habit that the mother of one could not beat. Yet, to this day, Annie believes that Casey had Caylee’s best interests at heart.

Annie currently resides in Port St Lucie, Florida, and works as a Territory Account Manager at Integrated Supply Network. Moreover, from the looks of it, she had built a happy life for herself and is doing pretty well. Although Annie remains one of Casey’s most vocal supporters, a distance has seemingly formed between the two friends. However, she mentioned that she misses Caylee to this very day and even has a tattoo of her name on her shoulder through which she tries to keep the child’s memory alive.

