Where is Aparna From Indian Matchmaking Now?

Thanks to Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking,’ people across the world have come to know some amazing human beings whose outlook towards life and attitude towards society’s expectations never fails to leave us in awe. The story of Aparna Shewakramani is no different, as she captured the attention of the world with her focus and determination to remain true to herself. Though she did have her fair share of hurdles and did not have the smoothest on-screen experience, she has in no way let go of our admiration for her. With the recent release of season 3 of the reality series that introduced us to Aparna, people are eager to know what she is up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Aparna Shewakramani’s Indian Matchmaking Journey

As an accomplished attorney, Aparna was always happy to share her thoughts and needs when participating in her matchmaking experience. However, her way of life often clashed with matchmaker Sima Taparia, who deemed the Texas resident “difficult.” Despite her reservations, Aparna decided to open herself up and give the process a chance. Over the course of the show’s first season, Aparna met with many people like Srinivas Rao, Dilip Aidasani, and Shekar Jayaraman.

Slowly but steadily, Aparna did open herself up a bit more and decided to be more accepting of things that she would usually consider dealbreakers. She soon met Jay Wadhwani, another potential suitor, and the two grew close. Interestingly, matchmaking was not the only Indian tradition that Aparna embraced as she also gave astrology a go and tried to follow through with the guidance given to her by the various experts and Sima herself.

However, in season 2 of the show, it is revealed that Aparna and Jay decided to stay friends, with the former moving to New York City, New York, and starting a new chapter in her life. While still hopeful about love, the reality TV star had stopped availing of Sima’s services and was looking forward to finding her match through friends and families. More than anything, Aparna had apparently decided to focus on herself and live life to the fullest, and keep growing.

Where is Aparna Shewakramani Now?

We are sure that Aparna’s fans are eager to know if she is in a relationship. However, it does not seem like she is dating anyone as of writing. Staying true to her goal of self-growth and development. Given the initial negativity that Aparna had to face after her Netflix debut, she decided to share her thoughts and experience in a book titled ‘She’s Unlikeable: And Other Lies that Bring Women Down.’ The book was released on March 22, 2022, and recently celebrated its first anniversary.

“Because of you, my truth lies in your pages, and for that, I am forever grateful. I hope for you to be followed by so many other South Asian women as they write their own memoirs of resilience and fortitude,’ Aparna addressed her book while celebrating the occasion. Additionally, she is the mind behind My Golden Balloon, an organization that provides travel lovers a chance to enjoy small-group trips in a luxurious but adventurous manner. Presently, she also seems to be affiliated with Princess Cruises. Both these ventures only serve to highlight Aparna’s own love for traveling, having visited places like Cozumel in México and Hydra in Greece.

Thanks to her firm stance regarding women’s representation and the role of South Asian women in society, Aparna has garnered much attention and prestige. The reality TV star is often welcomed at different events like the US India Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Conference that took place in February 2023. She also had to honor of being a judge during the Miss America 2023 event alongside a diverse group and was extremely proud to represent her culture and heritage.

Read More: Where is Nadia From Indian Matchmaking Now?