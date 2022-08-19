Where Is Apple TV+’s Surfside Girls Filmed?

Created by May Chan, Julie Sagalowsky Diaz, and Alex Díaz, ‘Apple Tv+’s ‘Surfside Girls’ is an adaptation of Kim Dwinell’s eponymous graphic novels. The adventure mystery series follows Jade and Sam, two best friends ready to enjoy their summer surfing. However, they quickly find themselves in the middle of a fantastical adventure when a ghost tells them about a pirate ship and a cursed treasure chest.

Though Sam believes in the world of spirits and the supernatural, Jade tends to look for a scientific explanation. Despite their differing mindsets, the friends come together to solve the mystery and save Surfside. Starring Miya Cech and YaYa Gosselin as the leading protagonists, the series is a delightful adventure set in beautiful seaside locations. Many viewers have applauded the show’s beautiful backdrops which lend to the overall visual attractiveness. If you are curious where exactly ‘Surfside Girls’ is shot, we have your back!

Surfside Girls Filming Locations

‘Surfside Girls’ is filmed primarily in Los Angeles, California. The principal photography for the show’s first season ended on February 6, 2022. Apart from the waterside locations, the effects added in the post-production allow the scenes to be as accurate as possible. Let’s explore the filming location in a bit more detail.

Los Angeles, California

Located on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, the city of Los Angeles provides several waterside locations that help in the production of ‘Surfside Girls.’ Consider Venice Beach, which is located in the eponymous neighborhood in the City of Angels. Apart from the gorgeous view of the ocean, the place is a popular recreational spot for locals and tourists alike. Those who simply want to walk and take in the atmosphere can do so on the promenade that runs parallel to the ocean.

The beach is also home to the Venice Beach Recreation Center which allows one to play sports like handball and paddle tennis. One can also enjoy beach volleyball using the numerous courts built for the purpose. In fact, Venice Beach served as the location for the launch event that was held when ‘Surfside Girls’ first came out. Speaking of surfing, one can do so by going to the Venice Breakwater, a beloved surfing spot just north of Venice Beach. Other waterfront locations in and around the city of Los Angeles include Paradise Cove Beach, Santa Monica State Beach, and Huntington City Beach.

The show’s production in LA is sure to have benefitted from the city’s well-developed infrastructure that is mostly based around the entertainment industry. The City of Angeles is home to a high number of actors as well as other professionals that are required in the making of a show. As such, it is easy to see why Los Angeles was chosen as the shooting spot for ‘Surfside Girls.’ Over the years, the city has hosted the production of several other shows including ‘The Orville‘ and ‘Never Have I Ever.’

Read More: Best Suspense and Mystery Movies