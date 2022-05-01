Where Is Are You The One’s Ethan Cohen aka E-Money Now?

‘Are You The One‘ is an exciting dating reality show that brings together a group of singles and uses a relationship algorithm to find each other’s perfect matches. Yet, these matches are kept hidden while the contestants are allowed to build connections of their own. At the end of each week, the whole group is tasked with sending one couple to the truth booth, where their perfect match status is revealed. However, there is a small catch as each wrong prediction deducts some amount from the total prize money.

Ethan Cohen, better known by his stage name, E-Money, stepped into the spotlight through his appearance on ‘Are You The One’ season 6. An enthusiastic rapper from California, Ethan seemed quite eager to make an impression on the other contestants. Still, with season 6 now behind us, fans are intrigued to know where Ethan is at present. Well, we come bearing answers!

Who Is Ethan Cohen?

Although Ethan was already known as a rapper before his appearance on ‘Are You The One,’ the show propelled him into the national spotlight. When introducing himself on the show, Ethan mentioned that he hoped to find true love, although being around women made him nervous. Interestingly, he further went on to state that while women loved him for his confidence, he always felt highly insecure in relationships, an issue that was seriously frowned upon. However, once he got acquainted with his co-stars, Ethan came across as someone quite charming and soon found a connection with Keyana Land. While Ethan and Keyana were quick to take to each other, their relationship blossomed through leaps and bounds, making the group choose them as the first couple to visit the truth booth.

Unfortunately, the truth booth revealed that Ethan and Keyana weren’t a perfect match, and the pair decided to go their separate ways. After Keyana, Ethan sought connections with several other women, including Geles Rodriguez, Nicole Spiller, and Jada Allen, but his efforts were in vain. He was unsuccessful in finding meaningful relationships and ultimately exited the show without a romantic partner. Later, Ethan talked about his time on the show and mentioned that finding someone who shared the same mindset was quite challenging.

Where Is Ethan Cohen Now?

Right after contesting on ‘Are You The One,’ season 6, Ethan found further fame when he appeared on season 10 of the improv comedy show ‘Wild ‘N Out.’ However, even with a lucrative reality TV career under his belt, Ethan did not ignore his roots and has made quite a name for himself in the hip-hop community. Ethan currently runs a successful YouTube channel with more than eighteen thousand subscribers and also has several popular singles to his name. Additionally, he has released a total of three mixtapes and a plethora of rap videos that have garnered praise from around the world.

When it comes to Ethan’s private life, the California-based rapper has chosen to embrace privacy and does not reveal much on social media. Hence, his relationship status still lies under a cloud of mystery. Still, from the looks of it, Ethan has managed to build up a successful life and does not seem like stopping anytime soon. It really is incredible to witness his flourishing career, and we would like to wish Ethan the very best in all his future endeavors.

