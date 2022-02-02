Where is Ayleen Charlotte Now?

As the title suggests, Netflix’s ‘The Tinder Swindler’ is a documentary film that delves deep into the bewildering tale of an Israeli fraudster who used the titular dating app to scam women who were simply looking for love. In other words, it gives us the true saga of Simon Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Hayut, through the eyes of just some of those he reportedly wronged across Europe in the late 2010s. Amongst them is, of course, his long-term partner turned avenger Ayleen Charlotte, so now, if you wish to know more about her, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Ayleen Charlotte?

Ayleen Charlotte first met Simon Leviev sometime around late 2017, following which their connection quickly went from a Tinder date to a full-fledged relationship. After all, by the time she came across the VG article on her then-boyfriend while casually scrolling through social media, they’d been together for 14 months. “I loved him very much,” Ayleen said in the movie. “He was very thoughtful. He would remember every little thing. I shared my whole heart with him. We started talking about settling down together… I really felt we were meant for each other.”

Unfortunately, though, that’s when Ayleen learned that she wasn’t the only one — Simon not only had other partners, but the way and the time he spoke to them was the same as well, whether it be in texts, videos, or pictures. Therefore, she contacted the authorities almost as soon as she grasped most of the information, especially as she had already handed over nearly $140,000 to him over the course of their association, but to no avail. They needed time, which Ayleen did not have owing to Simon’s history of going on the run, so she chose to stick by him for revenge.

Once the “billionaire” contacted his girlfriend, she stated she believed him with her entire heart, gradually leading them back to their routine of Simon asking Ayleen for money. She then seemingly managed to convince him that her experience in the fashion industry would help her sell most of his designer clothes at a good price to keep his extravagant lifestyle afloat. However, the truth is that her only intention was to recover some of what she’d lost — Ayleen never planned to or transferred any money from these trades to Simon, leading to a few blowouts until his arrest.

Where is Ayleen Charlotte Now?

Ayleen Charlotte was the one who’d tipped off the investigators about Simon’s flight to Greece, as well as the alias (David Sharon) he would be using, meaning that she played a crucial part in his apprehension in 2019. “He never believed I was capable of doing this,” she said in the Netflix original. “He knows now [that I gave the information to the officials].” Since then, though, Ayleen has preferred to stay away from the limelight, so all we know about her is that she hails from Amsterdam, serves in the luxury fashion world, and is slowly paying off her debt. Like her fellow victims, she still hopes that Simon will face justice for defrauding them one day.

