Where is Black Ink Crew New York Filmed?

VH1’s ‘Black Ink Crew New York’ (alternatively titled ‘Black Ink Crew’) is a reality TV series that documents the personal and professional lives of the tattoo artists at an African American-owned and operated tattoo shop, Black Ink. Apart from the impressive tattoos they create on their clients’ bodies, you also witness the drama between the artists and the taxing rivalries.

When controversies take a toll on the personal life of Caesar, the owner of the ‘Black Ink’ franchise, they put his tattoo empire in danger of crumbling down. Now, Caesar and his crew must deal with it together as they face their fair share of personal, professional, and social issues. While the premise of the reality show keeps the viewers hooked on the series, the use of interesting locations, including the tattoo shop, makes one wonder where ‘Black Ink Crew New York’ is shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Black Ink Crew New York Filming Locations

‘Black Ink Crew New York’ is filmed in New York, Florida, and New Jersey, specifically in and around New York City, Orlando, and Bayonne. The principal photography for the tenth iteration of the reality series reportedly commenced in June 2022. Since the tattoo shop around which the show is based is in New York, it makes sense why it is primarily taped on location. So, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the VH1 series!

New York City, New York

Most of ‘Black Ink Crew New York’ is lensed across New York City, the most populous city in the United States. Many pivotal sequences are recorded on location at the original Black Ink Studio at 50 West 125th Street in the neighborhood of Harlem in Upper Manhattan. However, the new establishment, Black Ink Brooklyn, is another important shooting site for the series. It is located at 1357 Fulton Street in Brooklyn. Furthermore, exterior scenes of the cityscape are featured throughout the show.

Situated at the southern tip of New York State, New York City significantly influences various sectors, including commerce, education, politics, healthcare, tourism, fashion, and entertainment, to name a few. Over the years, the Big Apple has served as a production location for different movies and TV shows, such as ‘Luckiest Girl Alive,’ ‘Joker,’ ‘Requiem for a Dream,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ and ‘Gotham.’

Orlando, Florida

In season 10, some of the leading tattoo artists of Black Ink travel to Orlando, a city in central Florida. They spend some relaxing time at one of the luxurious resorts in the city while the other artists fill in for them and run the tattoo shop. Famous for its theme parks, Orlando is the seat of Orange County; the City of Beautiful is one of the most-visited cities in the world.

Bayonne, New Jersey

A few scenes are recorded in and around another tattoo shop named Gods of Ink at 397 Broadway in Bayonne, New Jersey. Situated in the Gateway Region in a peninsula between Newark Bay, Kill Van Kull, and New York Bay, Bayonne’s economy runs on maritime activities, manufacturing, and distribution. The city in Hudson County has been the filming site of several movies such as ‘Mortal Thoughts,’ ‘A Beautiful Mind,’ and ‘War of the Worlds.’

