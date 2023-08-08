Where is CBS’ Superfan Filmed?

You might be a fan of a particular music star, but are you eligible to call yourself a Superfan? Well, this is what CBS’ ‘Superfan’ answers for a number of contestants. The musical game reality TV series revolves around various contestants who go head-to-head against one another in order to prove who knows the most details about a favorite performer. Apart from competing, the reality series also provides them with the chance to make their dream come true of personally engaging face-to-face with their idol.

The winning contestant not only wins bragging rights on social media, but they also receive a huge music-based prize packaged by their favorite artist. Other than the enthralling format, what makes the game show all the more entertaining are the hosts — Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson. Since the competition takes place in an enclosed space on an expansive stage, the viewers are likely to scratch their heads wondering where ‘Superfan’ is filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Superfan Filming Locations

‘Superfan’ is filmed in California, especially in the sprawling city of Los Angeles. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series commenced in April 2022 and seemingly wrapped up after a month or so. So, without wasting any time, let’s get a detailed account of the specific locations where the contestants prove if they are worthy of calling themselves a superfan of a particular artist in the CBS show!

Los Angeles, California

A major chunk of ‘Superfan’ is taped in the City of Angels, that is, Los Angeles. To be specific, the production team seemingly sets up camp in one of the many sound stages in the CBS Studio Center. Situated at 4024 Radford Avenue in Los Angeles’ Studio City, the film studio complex is alternatively known as Radford Studio Center. It is home to 18 different sound stages, more than 210,000 square feet of supporting office space, and a large number of backlot sets, including New York Street, Residential Street, and Central Park.

Radford Studio Center has hosted the production of several film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The $100,000 Pyramid,’ ‘Food Network Star,’ ‘Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?,’ ‘Hip Hop Squares,’ ‘Million Dollar Password,’ and ‘Win, Lose or Draw.’ In each episode of the game show, supposedly, there are various aerial shots of the cityscape. Thus, it is possible that you might be able to notice a few popular buildings and landmarks, including the Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles City Hall, Venice Beach, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Venice Canal Historic District, to name a few.

