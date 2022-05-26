Where Is Charlie Curtis From Lovestruck High Now?

Prime Video’s ‘Lovestruck High‘ follows a group of singles from the United Kingdom as they try their best to find love while experiencing American high school life. While each contestant has a primary objective of finding a partner in time for the end-of-year prom, they are also expected to attend classes, turn up for PE, and take part in extracurriculars. However, not everyone will be lucky enough to attend the final prom, as stepping out of line will result in expulsion.

Charlie Curtis’ appearance in ‘Lovestruck High’ season 1 propelled her into the spotlight, and she quickly became a fan-favorite contestant because of her cheerful and lively nature. However, the property manager was soon left disappointed as she was unable to find a romantic connection with any of her castmates. Although the show did give her a glimmer of hope with the introduction of Beth, the newcomer got together with Jody, leaving Chalie to her own devices. Nevertheless, with filming now over, let’s look at Charlie’s journey and find out where she is, shall we?

Who Is Charlie Curtis?

A property manager from Surrey, Charlie Curtis, was 29 at the time of filming. She came on to the show with the intention of finding a perfect partner and made it quite clear that she was attracted to feminine, pretty girls. Unfortunately, being a lesbian did not play to her advantage, and Charlie seemed quite starved of romantic connections early into the season. However, she did prove to be a loyal friend and pretty soon became a popular face on the ‘Lovestruck High’ campus. Interestingly, once Charlie found out that Jess was bi-sexual, she tried to pursue her and even asked her to the Homecoming dance. On the other hand, Jess had an experience just like Charlie and could not find anyone to fancy. Hence, the two decided to pair up for the dance, hoping that their connection might lead to something more than friendship.

Unfortunately, Charlie did not have a good time at the dance, as in the middle of the event, Jess approached Jody and mentioned how she was just her type. Naturally, her date expressing feelings for someone else did not sit well with Charlie, and she decided to get out before things turned awkward. Interestingly, in episode 4, Charlie and Jody were invited by the new “student,” Beth, to be her dates to Camp Crush. Although Charlie was quite enamored with Beth, the newcomer chose to be with Jody, making the Surrey native feel like an unwanted third wheel. Charlie’s behavior made it pretty clear that she was not enjoying her time at ‘Lovestruck High,’ and thus, once Principal Nelson left the choice of expulsion up to the campers, most voted for Charlie to leave the show.

Where Is Charlie Curtis Now?

Once filming ended, Charlie returned to her hometown of Surrey and settled back into everyday life. Although she keeps her followers updated through regular social media posts, Charlie has preferred to keep her love life out of the public sphere. However, ‘Lovestruck High’ did help her find incredible friends, as she seems to share a solid bond with most of her co-contestants. While it seems like Charlie is enjoying time away from cameras, she hinted that ‘Lovestruck High’ might not be her last foray into reality television. However, the property manager claimed that while she would be open to appearances on TV, her ultimate goal would be to get some acting experience under her belt.

Moreover, in a May 2022 interview with Reality Tidbit, Charlie talked about what she wanted to do in the immediate future and said, “I love to talk to people, chat to people, I think I just want to maybe raise some money for charities and do stuff to help other people, that’s sort of where I want to go in my journey.” Thus, while we wait for Charlie to get her acting opportunity and fulfill her dreams, we would like to wish her the very best in all her future endeavors.

