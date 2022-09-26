Where is Chef Viet Pham Now?

Hulu’s ‘Chefs vs. Wild’ is a reality show that combines some of the most popular elements from cooking shows and survival adventures into a truly captivating watching experience. Hosted by Kiran Jethwa, each episode of the show features two talented chefs who have a limited amount of time to forage for ingredients from the wild with the help of their foraging partners. After the days for foraging are over, each chef must cook a 3-course meal with the provided meat using the treasures they were able to recover during their time in the wild. The culinary expert who uses the available ingredients in the best way possible is crowned the winner.

Season 1 of the popular show was released recently and immediately captured the attention of the viewers. The featured chefs in the series were also able to acquire fame thanks to their performance during the show. One such chef is Viet Pham, whose talents and determination made him quite popular with the viewers. We are sure you are eager to know what Viet has been up to these days, and luckily, we have the answers for the same!

Viet Pham’s Chefs vs. Wild Journey

Viet Pham appeared in the very first episode of the premiere season of Chefs vs. Wild. Having dedicated years to the fine dining industry, Viet turned decided to leave it all behind for a more simplistic lifestyle. Prior to his time on the Hulu show, Viet was already known by many for winning in ‘Iron Chef America’ against Iron Chef Bobby Flay, not once but twice. For ‘Chefs vs. Wild,’ Viet had to survive in the forests of Coastal British Columbia, Canada. While out in the wild, Viet and his foraging partner, Davi Noel, had 48 hours to look for natural culinary treasures that would help the chef make a 3-course meal worthy of a 5-star establishment.

The foraging journey that Viet and Davi had embarked upon had its highs and lows. Within the first few hours, the two were easily able to find Pine needles and Plaintain seeds, which Viet thought would work perfectly for his meal. The duo soon came across Huckleberries, which delighted Viet as the delicious berries were in season at the time. Their night in the wild did take a downturn when an amber from their fire lit the nearby moss patch to fire and burned down a significant portion of their shelter. Viet and Davi had to use their water to put down the fire.

Though tired, Viet was determined to not let it affect his journey the next day. Given his proximity to the ocean, Viet, along with Davi, made his way to the coast during the low tide. As luck would have it, the two were able to get a lot of oysters in a tide pool. Viet even bottled up some seawater to use when cooking his oysters. Towards the end, they were also able to find Chicken of the Woods, a mushroom that tastes like chicken and similar meat.

When the time came for Viet to cook against his opponent, Sammy Monsour, Davi acted as his sous-chef. For the challenge, the cooks were given Elk Heart and Sirloin and had to make their meal in 4 hours in Kiran’s Wilderness Kitchen. With the collected ingredients, and made a delicious meal that impressed Kiran Jethwa and Valerie Segrest. Viet’s appetizer was Chicken of the Woods mushroom cooked like Nashville Hot Chicken, which served as an homage to Viet’s business. Viet’s entree was a delicious Seared Elk Loin with Forest Chimichurri, and he went on to present Pine Corn Flour Cake with Huckleberry Whipped Cream as dessert. Thanks to his judicious use of ingredients, Viet was declared the winner of the cook-off challenge.

Where is Viet Pham Now?

As of writing, Viet seems to be thriving in his professional and personal life. He is married to Alexis Furkioti Pham, and the two are quite happy in their married life. The couple has an adorable Orange cat, whom they call Theo. Together, Viet and Alexis opened Pretty Bird Hot Chicken in Salt Lake City, Utah. The establishment prides itself in serving delicious Nashville-style Hot Chicken. His love for his business and cooking was visible in his performance during ‘Chefs vs. Wild.’

Pretty Bird Hot Chicken has expanded since its starting days and presently has two outlets in Salt Lake City and one in Park City, Utah. The business also has a store in Midvale, Utah, and, like the other three outlets, also offers catering services. While the branch in Downtown Salt Lake City is closed on Sundays, the other three shops are open every day of the week. We wish Viet and his loved ones the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

