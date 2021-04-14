Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ is a series that breaks all molds when it comes to reality competitions. Although it includes necessary aspects like drama, flirting, and unbelievable twists and turns, it transpires without the contestants ever meeting face-to-face. In this game of popularity, with $100,000 at stake, the players only interact with each other through the profiles they’ve created on a specially-designed social media app. For this, they reside in the same apartment building but in different flats. And one such participant playing the game in Season 2 of this dystopian-tech series is Chloe Veitch of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ fame.

Who is Chloe Veitch?

Born on March 6, 1999, in Essex, England, Chloe Veitch is a model and social media influencer through and through. After learning English, Arts, and Music from the Clacton Coastal Academy’s Inner College, the now-22-year-old started her career in the entertainment industry by winning a ‘Top Model’ pageant in 2018. Subsequently, she got the opportunity to represent her country in the Miss Supertalent competition in South Korea and got signed by an agency. From there, Chloe landed on Netflix’s radar and became a participant on ‘Too Hot to Handle.’

Chloe’s goofy personality, honest responses, and sometimes boy-crazy antics made her one of the most memorable contestants on the wild and steamy streaming service series. “I’m quite ditzy,” she said. “So you’ve just got to be really patient with me, ’cause I’m not the brightest spark, um, in the book.” However, even though she didn’t walk away with the prize money or a boyfriend, she found a lifelong friend in fellow cast member Nicole O’Brien. Hoping to redeem herself in, at least, some way, she decided to undertake ‘The Circle’ experience as herself.

Where is Chloe Veitch Now?

In the short while that Chloe Veitch has been a part of the entertainment industry, she has managed to create a safe space for herself on two platforms, Instagram and YouTube, the latter of which she launched in 2020. Moreover, as per her profile on the former, the television personality is currently signed by MiLK Management, a modeling and talent agency based in London, England. Boasting 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Chloe usually uses her stage to highlight her work, fashion, clothing line, international trips, and the deals she’s secured with brands like Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing, and SHEIN.

Talking about why she chose not to hide her identity on ‘The Circle,’ Chloe told Us Weekly, “It was always going to be a gamble. I wouldn’t have gone on The Circle as anyone else but myself because I know that is my strength — being who I am, the personality I have.” She further added that she just trusted in the fact that her character would shine through to get people to believe that it’s truly her. “I just thought, even though they can’t see me or hear me, hopefully, they feel my [vibe through the texts].” The real difficulty for Chloe, though, she revealed, was “trying to fit in with the whole American crew.”

