Where is Choo Sung-hoon (MMA Fighter) From Physical 100 Now?

While Netflix’s ‘Physical: 100‘ has welcomed many well-known fitness enthusiasts, few are as popular as Choo Sung-hoon, AKA Yoshihiro Akiyama. Famously known as “Sexyama,” the mixed martial artist captured the attention of the viewers and his competitors from the moment that he first stepped foot into the Korean reality show. Many of the cast members were honored to be able to play against him and expressed their admiration for the star. Several aspiring fighters were eager to face off against the experienced artist, while Choo himself was ready to prove that he was not a player to be underestimated. Needless to say, many are eager to know more about the mixed martial arts(MMA) fighter and his current whereabouts. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Who is Choo Sung-hoon?

Born on July 29, 1975, in Osaka, Japan, Choo Sung-hoon is a Japanese Korean MMA fighter who specializes in the field of Judo. In fact, he started learning this particular form of martial art at the age of three and was also trained in other forms of fighting at a young age. Given his dual nationality, Choo has represented both South Korea and Japan in various international events. As it turns out, Choo is a fourth-generation Japanese of Korean descent whose family had settled in the island country during the Imperial Japanese occupation of Korea.

During the 2001 Asian championships held in Mongolia, Choo ended up winning the gold medal for his Judo skills. After acquiring Japanese citizenship in the same year, he went on to represent Japan during the 2002 Asian Games hosted by South Korea and won another gold medal. In the 2003 World Judo Championships, Akiyama did find himself surrounded by controversy as he was accused of wearing slippery gear by three of his opponents. The Japanese martial artist ended up wearing a reserve uniform and lost his next two matches. Further investigation reports stated that the athlete did not seem to be taking advantage, and the slippery nature of his clothes was apparently due to a combination of Osaka’s humidity and the detergent used to clean the Judo fighter’s clothes.

In 2004, Choo entered the field of MMA and quickly became a fan favorite. In fact, he has participated in multiple tournaments over the years, including K-1 Premium Dynamite, Yarennoka, Ultimate Fighting Championship, and ONE Championship. The athlete, once again, found himself swamped in controversy after his victory against Kazushi Sakuraba during the K-1 Premium 2006 Dynamite. This was mainly due to Sakuraba claiming that his opponent was slippery during the fight. Investigation into the claims revealed that Akiyama had liberally used lotion prior to his fight, though he claimed that it was not to make him slippery but to treat his dry skin. Nevertheless, his victory was reversed, and the fighter was suspended from the event. However, he was welcomed back by K-1 Hero in October 2007.

Where is Choo Sung-hoon Now?

As of writing, Choo Sung-Hoon continues to be an active MMA fighter but has also branched out into the field of business. The athlete is the Director of Sung 1975, an apparel brand that mainly operates online though it has scheduled one event for February 18, 2023. Moreover, the reality TV star has a YouTube channel with over 54 thousand subscribers, and he often posts videos related to food, fighting, and fitness. His Instagram page has an even more impressive following of over 432 thousand admirers.

March 2009 saw Choo marrying Shiho Yano, a beautiful model whom he started dating in January 2007. The happy couple welcomed their daughter Choo Sarang on October 24, 2011. The father-daughter duo seem to adore each other and even starred in ‘The Return of Superman,’ a well-known South Korean reality show. On the occasion of his daughter’s 11th birthday, the MMA fighter was more than happy to share his love for his daughter with the world.

Read More: Where is Jang Eun Sil (Wrestler) From Physical 100 Now?