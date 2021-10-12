Where is Chucky Filmed?

‘Chucky’ is a slasher horror show that continues the story of the antics of the murderous doll from the ‘Child’s Play’ franchise. After turning up at a suburban yard sale, the vintage doll commits a string of horrific murders that throw a quiet town into chaos. The series also delves into the dastardly doll’s origin story and includes a bunch of characters from its past.

The television show serves as the sequel to Don Mancini’s ‘Cult of Chucky,’ the seventh installment of the film franchise. The gruesome carnage that Chucky wreaks is juxtaposed by the idyllic small-town surroundings, giving the show a darkly comedic feel reminiscent of its cinematic predecessors. Are you wondering where ‘Chucky’ is brought to life in all its murderous glory? We’ve got the story!

Chucky Filming Locations

‘Chucky’ is filmed in the city of Toronto, Ontario, across multiple locations. The series makes extensive use of sets for its distinctive backdrop and also shoots on location around Toronto. Principal photography was initially scheduled for mid and late 2020 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming for the series then kicked off on March 29, 2021, and wrapped up by August 11 of the same year. Now, let’s take a look at the specific shooting locations!

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

The series is filmed almost entirely in Toronto, which provides the crew with a variety of urban and residential backdrops to use. A few neighborhoods around the city are seemingly used for establishing shots, and the show also uses the interiors of various buildings for filming.

The production is reportedly centered around the parking lot of Square One, a shopping mall in the city of Mississauga. Located on 100 City Centre Drive in Peel Region, the shopping center and surrounding areas are seemingly used to film multiple scenes of the show.

Chucky uses a blend of modern-day small-town backdrops and some stylized environments to give the show its signature aesthetic. The Greater Toronto Area, which is referred to as Hollywood North (along with other surrounding areas that host a large number of productions), makes for an ideal filming location because of the variety of backdrops it provides. The availability of production equipment and easy access to natural surroundings make it even more versatile, allowing projects to complete most of their filming around the Greater Toronto Area.

Hamilton, Ontario

The Devil’s Punchbowl Conservation Area, located just south of Mississauga in the nearby city of Hamilton, also appears in the series. The conservation area, which is situated in the Stoney Creek community of Hamilton, contains a large waterfall, hiking trails, and museums. The show seemingly uses multiple locations in the Devil’s Punchbowl for filming.

THAT’S A WRAP! Chucky wants to honest the fuck thank everyone, in front of and behind the camera, on this fucking momentous occasion… pic.twitter.com/ZdUCK5fs8N — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) August 11, 2021

