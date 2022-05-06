Where is Clark’s Tommy Lindström Now?

Directed by Jonas Åkerlund, ‘Clark‘ is an addictive crime drama TV series on Netflix. With a slightly comical twist, it documents the intriguing life of Swedish master criminal Clark Olofsson, who inspired the psychological concept of Stockholm Syndrome. The show not just explores his eventful love life with several women, but also elaborates on his criminal career, spanning numerous robberies, drug dealings, and daring prison escapes. Viewers wonder whether the characters are based on actual people, especially police officer Tommy Lindström, who is constantly kept on his toes by Clark. Now, if you are as curious as us to find that out, how about we investigate more together? Let’s begin! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Tommy Lindström a Real Person?

Yes, Tommy Lindström is based on a real person. The character is loosely based on his real-life namesake Tommy Lindström, the former head of the National Criminal Police in Sweden. Born on March 1, 1945, he is a trained lawyer with more than 35 years of experience in the legal field. Tommy played a key role in the investigation of the 1986 murder of then Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme as well as the 2000 Nationalmuseum robbery in Stockholm.

However, there is no established link between Tommy and Clark in reality, except that they both were at their professional peaks around the same time. In the show, Tommy plays a key role in apprehending Clark most of the numerous times he escapes and is instrumental in bringing him from the Norrköping Prison to Norrmalmstorg in 1973, where the latter’s former prison mate Janne Olsson takes four hostages in Kreditbanken. Later, he also tries to act as a voice of reason for Clark and warns him to not go back to his old ways.

Tommy despises Clark and vows to put him behind bars the first time he hears his name and henceforth makes it his life’s mission to stop him. They both have a rather comical-love-hate relationship that feeds off outwitting each other. Clark gives him an especially tough time during the six days he spends in Kreditbanken, but eventually, he reluctantly gives the robber the credit for having avoided any hostage casualties as he promised.

Regardless, Tommy fails to understand the craze amongst the masses for Clark and condemns glorifying him. But despite every grudge Tommy holds against him, he secretly hopes that he would give up the cat-and-mouse game and reform someday. Hence, when Clark gets arrested for drug smuggling and is sentenced to ten years in prison, he is visibly disappointed at the turn of events. It is likely that the real Tommy Lindström too must have encountered several criminals like Clark, if not him, during his legal career. The show probably draws from both their experiences and combines them on-screen.

Where is Tommy Lindström Today?

After an illustrious career as the head of the National Crime Police, Tommy Lindström has seemingly retired and now works as a legal advisor and crime expert in a legal firm named Rättskonsulterna. As far as we know, he presently resides in Stockholm, Sweden. In 2010, he also acted as a crime expert during a series of shootings by a sniper in Malmö. Whether or not Tommy is related to Clark Olofsson, he is a highly esteemed former police officer himself and still contributes his expertise to nabbing felons and solving cases.

