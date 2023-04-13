Where is Confess (2017) Filmed?

‘Confess’ is a 2017 limited series based on the eponymous novel by Colleen Hoover. It chronicles the love story of Auburn Reed, a young woman who loses everything and attempts to rebuild her life. While doing so, she searches for a job and comes across Owen Gentry, a charming artist. The two develop feelings for each other, but Owen has a secret that could destroy their relationship. Counterintuitively, the only way for him to save their bond is to confess.

The drama romance show is created by Lisa Berger, who flaunts the backdrop of a vibrant and lively city to fit the narrative. If you are eager to know more about the filming locations that elevate the aesthetics of the series, we’ve got you covered.

Confess Filming Locations

The principal photography of the show occurred around December 2016 and February 2017. The filming seemingly took place in California, an influential state that boasts an incredibly varied topography, ranging from beaches, deserts, mountains, forests, and more. Creators who are interested in capturing a diverse backdrop are drawn toward The Golden State.

Moreover, they also get the added benefit of tax incentives which helps in keeping the production cost low. The western coast state’s most renowned city is Los Angeles, and the creators taped most sequences here. So without further ado, let’s have a closer look at this specific site.

Los Angeles, California

The team lensed the majority of the series here, as it is the epicenter of Hollywood, where one can find a large pool of experienced crew, top-notch infrastructure for production, and accessibility to major locations. Some of the best talent agencies are located in The City of Angels, so it’s easier for casting directors to find suitable professionals for the required project.

Moreover, it has a multi-faceted industry that one can entrust with almost all processes of developing a series, such as production, post-production, animation, special effects, and more, making it a one-stop-shop for filmmakers. It’s much easier to collaborate with people who have a similar vision because the creative community is quite supportive and always open to new ideas.

Los Angeles is also home to some iconic landmarks such as the Hollywood Sign, the Sunset Strip, and the Santa Monica Pier. One also gets to record sequences at a multitude of locations that include both historical sites and modern architecture. The city offers cultural diversity and is almost a melting pot for artists and creators from distinct backgrounds. Other similar tv shows filmed here are ‘You’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

