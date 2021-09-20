Where is Dancing with the Stars Season 30 Filmed?

ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is a hugely popular reality dance competition that pairs dance professionals with celebrities, athletes, musicians, and other luminaries. The long-running star-studded series, based on the British television dance contest ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ continues its highly successful run into its 30th season, which brings together many crowd favorites from previous seasons.

Tyra Banks will return as the newest host, and the show will also feature a same-sex pairing for the first time in its history. Production is a sizable affair and features dance practice sessions and glamorous performances, all held in front of a live audience. Curious about where ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 is filmed? We’ve got the story!

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 Filming Locations

‘Dancing with the Stars’ is filmed in a studio in California. Filming of the previous season was affected by the Covid 19 pandemic and had to be shot without a live studio audience. For season 30, a limited live audience is back in the studio, which the showrunners and contestants welcome. Strict health guidelines and vaccine requirements are put in place for all participants as well as audience members. Let’s take a look at where exactly the show is filmed.

Los Angeles, California

The show is filmed in Studio 46 at CBS Television City, located at 7800 Beverly Boulevard in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. The television studio complex is a well-known facility that is home to a variety of long-running shows, many of which are filmed live and in front of studio audiences. Some of the other shows filmed at CBS Television City are ‘The Late Show,’ ‘The Price is Right,’ ‘American Idol,’ and ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Filming for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 continues to take place under strict guidelines, and contestants commented on how things onset are different from previous iterations. The glamorous, star-studded show focuses significant effort on hair and makeup and generally had separate trailers for contestants to go into and get prepared for the shoot.

This time around, to maintain distancing amongst them, contestants are being limited to their personal trailers and being visited there by hair and makeup professionals. On the roster for season 30 are Melanie C (Spice Girls), Matt James (‘The Bachelor’), Kenya Moore (‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’), country singer Jimmie Allen, Olympian gold medalist Suni Lee, and many others. YouTube celebrity Jojo Siwa is also part of the roster and becomes the first celebrity to be paired up with a professional of the same sex.

