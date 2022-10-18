Where is David Carter’s Ex-Girlfriend Samia Conner Now?

In late 2018, David Carter, who seemed to have everything going for him, suddenly vanished without any trace. As the investigation continued, the young man’s loved ones sadly learned that he was never coming back; David had been brutally murdered, with his body parts dumped along a highway. Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries: Body in Bags’ focuses on David’s case and features an interview with Samia Conner, the mother of his son, DJ. So, if you want to learn more about her, here’s what we know.

Who is Samia Conner?

Samia Conner and David Carter Sr. had known each other for many years at the time of the incident in 2018. On the show, she talked about liking David since the first time she saw him. Samia thought he was funny, and not too long after that, they began spending time together and eventually started dating. At the time, Samia was 19, and David was around 20-years-old. The couple soon welcomed a son, David Carter Jr. AKA DJ, in their lives. She recalled how excited David was at the time.

Samia and David continued to have an on-again and off-again relationship between 2000 and 2014. But despite their relationship status, the two remained committed to raising DJ as co-parents and had been close. According to the show, David was in many relationships after that and had been dating Tamera “Tammy” Williams since March 2018. He was with her around when he suddenly disappeared about six months later.

On the show, Samia talked about September 30, 2018, being just like any other day. DJ was at her place and was planning to go to his father’s when she got a text from David. He told Samia that he wasn’t feeling well and didn’t think it was a good idea for DJ to come home. However, DJ still dropped by because he had to pick up something. While DJ didn’t meet his father, he remembered Tammy being there at the time.

In the days that followed, David didn’t show up to work, prompting his family to check on him. The apartment door was unlocked, and in the bedroom, Samia pulled away the comforter to reveal what appeared to be blood on the mattress and a hole on top of it. Quickly sensing that something was awry, the family reported David missing. The authorities found David’s body parts along an interstate highway in Eagle Township, Ohio, in the following weeks.

The last time Samia had seen David was at their son’s football game on September 28, 2018. On the show, she remembered how Tammy had been staring at her throughout. Later, Samia believed that Tammy knew what had happened to David, but she went on the run after being released because of a lack of evidence. As a result, Samia and the rest of David’s loved ones have continued to hope for a resolution in the case.

Where is Samia Conner Today?

On the show, Samia Conner talked about there not being a day when she didn’t think of David. She often wondered about how proud he would have been looking at everything that DJ had accomplished since then. Today, Samia seems to be doing much better. She lives in Detroit, Michigan, and is in a relationship in addition to caring for her children.

On the professional front, Samia works as the Training Lead for Digital Connected Sevices for General Motors. She has a degree in Communication & Media Arts and, apart from that, studied Administrative Management at Eastern Michigan University. Samia loves traveling and closely follows her son’s football games.

