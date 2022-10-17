David Carter Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

When a hardworking father stopped showing up for work, loved ones were understandably worried. But their worst fears came true in the days that followed. Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries: Body in Bags’ focuses on the events leading up to David Carter’s murder in Melvindale, Michigan, and the authorities’ pursuit of the killer who seemingly disappeared after the incident. So, if you’re curious to find out more, we’ve got you covered.

How Did David Carter Die?

David D. Carter, Sr. was described as a fun-loving and stand-up guy who was a great father to his teenage son, DJ. At the time, he worked at the Magna Seating Plant in Highland Park, Michigan, and had his own clothing line. The 39-year-old was close to his family and volunteered with the Melvindale Junior Football League. At the time of the incident, David had been in a relationship with Tamera “Tammy” Williams for about six months.

Sometime during the first week of October 2018, David didn’t show up for work for three days. This worried the family, who rushed to his house. There, they found the door unlocked and the bed unmade, both unusual occurrences for David. He was nowhere to be seen, but there were what seemed like bloodstains on the mattress and the carpeted floor in the bedroom.

On October 1, 2018, a department of transportation worker found a sleeping bag dumped in the weeds along an interstate highway in Eagle Township, Ohio. The bag contained David’s lower torso and legs. The authorities found the rest of his remains along the same road in the days that followed. As per the show, on October 10, 2018, David’s head was found in a black duffel bag. Finally, on October 16, his upper torso and hands were found in a suitcase. David had been shot under his ear from close range, with the exit wound on the top of his head.

Who Killed David Carter?

According to the show, the authorities believed David was shot in the head, possibly while sleeping. There were no defensive wounds on his body to signify that he fought back. The last time David’s family saw him was on September 28, 2018, at DJ’s football game. After that, there had been no sign of him. On September 30, 2018, DJ was at his mother’s house and was supposed to go to David’s, but the mother received texts from David’s phone saying he was sick.

DJ dropped by nevertheless because he had to pick something up. He remembered seeing Tammy acting suspiciously and claimed that his father had gone for a walk. Tammy and David began dating in March 2018; they had gone to the same high school and reconnected at a party. At the time, she had been working as a phlebotomist in addition to being a travel agent. Tammy was also a mother to twins.

However, as per the show, David’s family felt that Tammy was obsessed with him and was always around him. A few weeks before David disappeared, he went to the movies with a cousin. But when she dropped him back, he noticed his car tires slashed. David believed Tammy was responsible because he had taken his cousin to the movies instead of her.

Furthermore, Tammy didn’t help with the search efforts after David was reported missing. She was arrested on October 5, 2018, in relation to David’s death but was released soon after because there wasn’t enough evidence to hold her. However, Tammy disappeared sometime during October, much to the family’s dismay. She has been on the run ever since, and the authorities have stated that she was connected to the Eastern Stars sorority. This meant that Tammy had many friends.

The investigation revealed that Tammy was seen in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on October 16, 2018. She was caught on camera having a meal at a restaurant. Then, Tammy took a train to Chicago, Illinois, and then to New York City, New York. As per the show, Tammy checked into a hotel, stayed the night of October 18, 2018, and left after that, making that the last time she was seen. The US Marshals continue to look for her, and a reward is being offered for information that would lead to her capture.

