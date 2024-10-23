David Toschi: How Did the Detective Who Pursued the Zodiac Killer Die?

FX’s ‘The Most Dangerous Animal Of All’ as well as Netflix’s ‘This is the Zodiac Speaking’ centers on one of the most intriguing serial killer cases to have ever come to light: that of the Zodiac Killer. The Zodiac Killer is reported to have killed at least five people in the late 1960s, with claims of having killed 37, but his identity remains unknown even today.

This serial killer is also infamous for having sent multiple taunting letters to various newspapers, some of which included coded messages seemingly on how to find him. It thus comes as no surprise that investigators at the time were both completely enamored and frustrated with this case, especially as every turn led them to new pieces of circumstantial evidence. Amongst them was, of course, David Roschi, whose incredible career with the San Francisco Police Department actually even resulted in him being the inspiration for the 1971 movie ‘Dirty Harry.’

David Toschi Was the Epitome of Charm and Hard Work

David Toschi was one of the central investigators working on the Zodiac Killer case. Naturally, he is depicted on the FX docu-series with notable attention and even significantly mentioned in the Netflix original production. Toschi spent nine years on the case. However, he was removed from the investigation in 1978 and reassigned to the robbery detail when it was uncovered that he had sent several letters to a couple of newspapers under a false name, praising his own work.

Apart from being involved in the Zodiac Killer case, Toschi became prominent for his vibrant dressing style. In fact, it was his unique personality that made him a colorful figure in the San Francisco Police Department even before he was a part of the Zodiac Killer investigation. For instance, for the 1968 film ‘Bullitt,’ Steve McQueen took inspiration from the way this Italian-American California native holstered his gun. Then there is, of course, him reportedly being the inspiration behind the title character of the 1971 film ‘Dirty Harry,’ portrayed by Clint Eastwood.

As if that’s not enough, being involved in the Zodiac Killer case made Toschi even more prominent, ultimately resulting in Mark Ruffalo playing him in the 2007 movie ‘Zodiac.’ However, it’s imperative to note that Toschi seemingly never forgot his roots. He was born on July 11, 1931, in San Francisco to a homemaker and a school janitor, whose hard work enabled him to attend Galileo High School. Soon after graduation, he joined the army and spent about a year in Korea. After his service, he joined the San Francisco Police Department in 1953, where he worked in the homicide division from 1966 to 1978. Moreover, he was also a part of the team that investigated the Zebra murders.

David Toschi Died From Pneumonia and Cardiac Issues

According to records, David Toschi married the love of his life, Carol Bacigalupi in 1957, with whom he built a cozy, happy, and stable life in his hometown of San Francisco. That’s where the couple also welcomed their three beautiful daughters, Linda Toschi, Karen Leight Toschi, and Susan Meza Toschi, unaware the latter would sadly be the first to leave them all behind. Unfortunately, Toschi too passed away on January 6, 2018 – he was 86 at the time, but he had to have a caregiver by his side every step of the way for the last two years of his life.

David was suffering from pneumonia and cardiac issues, which eventually led to his death. He left behind his wife, two daughters, a son-in-law, two grandchildren, and his caregiver Nancy Pajarillo. We should mention that despite the fake letter incident, Toschi is still known for his honest police work. Sources who were close to him also still praise how he cared for the victims and their families, which is what made him a great police official.

